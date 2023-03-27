John Swinney to use last act as deputy first minister to give millions to Western Isles hub

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Swinney will use his last act as deputy first minister to give millions of pounds to a small community hub in the Western Isles.

He is leading a meeting of the Convention of Highlands and Islands in South Uist, where he will announced £2 million funds for Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic education and music hub.

The money will be used to create a 200-seater auditorium as well as rehearsal and teaching rooms.

It takes the government’s total funding for this project to £5.75 million.

‘Enormous privilege’

Speaking ahead of the meeting Mr Swinney said: “I am delighted to announce this additional funding for such an important project that is already hugely popular amongst local residents.

“The new facilities will provide further employment, educational and social opportunities for the island, attract high calibre touring events and, crucially, help increase the number of people learning Gaelic.”

He said it is a fitting venue for the convention to meet, adding it has been an “enormous privilege” to serve as chair of the convention for the last 16 years.

Mr Swinney added: “I have greatly valued the opportunity to engage with communities and public authorities across the Highlands and Islands and ensure important issues raised at the convention are addressed at the very heart of government in Scotland.

“I am indebted to everyone who has contributed to this effective partnership over these years.”

He has chaired this group ever since the SNP came to power in 2007.

John Swinney’s past roles

Mr Swinney will stand down from ministerial duties once the new first minister is sworn in on Tuesday.

He is the longest serving deputy first minister, having got the job in 2014 after Ms Sturgeon became government leader.

Mr Swinney has been an MSP since devolution in 1999 and held a number of senior positions within government, including finance secretary and education secretary.

The North Perthshire MSP recently revealed he had repeatedly tried to leave the government over the past seven years.

He said Ms Sturgeon “wouldn’t countenance” his offers of resignation in 2016 and then again in 2021 over the handling of exam results during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new SNP leader will be elected today, after weeks of campaigning from the three candidates hoping to succeed Ms Sturgeon as first minister. They are Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.