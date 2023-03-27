John Swinney to use last act as deputy first minister to give millions to Western Isles hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney to use last act as deputy first minister to give millions to Western Isles hub

The SNP veteran will chair a meeting of the Convention of Highlands and Islands in South Uist before stepping down from government duties.

By Rachel Amery
Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

John Swinney will use his last act as deputy first minister to give millions of pounds to a small community hub in the Western Isles.

He is leading a meeting of the Convention of Highlands and Islands in South Uist, where he will announced £2 million funds for Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic education and music hub.

The money will be used to create a 200-seater auditorium as well as rehearsal and teaching rooms.

It takes the government’s total funding for this project to £5.75 million.

Cnoc Soilleir on South Uist. Image: Michael Faint.

‘Enormous privilege’

Speaking ahead of the meeting Mr Swinney said: “I am delighted to announce this additional funding for such an important project that is already hugely popular amongst local residents.

“The new facilities will provide further employment, educational and social opportunities for the island, attract high calibre touring events and, crucially, help increase the number of people learning Gaelic.”

He said it is a fitting venue for the convention to meet, adding it has been an “enormous privilege” to serve as chair of the convention for the last 16 years.

Mr Swinney added: “I have greatly valued the opportunity to engage with communities and public authorities across the Highlands and Islands and ensure important issues raised at the convention are addressed at the very heart of government in Scotland.

“I am indebted to everyone who has contributed to this effective partnership over these years.”

He has chaired this group ever since the SNP came to power in 2007.

John Swinney’s past roles

Mr Swinney will stand down from ministerial duties once the new first minister is sworn in on Tuesday.

He is the longest serving deputy first minister, having got the job in 2014 after Ms Sturgeon became government leader.

Mr Swinney has been an MSP since devolution in 1999 and held a number of senior positions within government, including finance secretary and education secretary.

The North Perthshire MSP recently revealed he had repeatedly tried to leave the government over the past seven years.

He said Ms Sturgeon “wouldn’t countenance” his offers of resignation in 2016 and then again in 2021 over the handling of exam results during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new SNP leader will be elected today, after weeks of campaigning from the three candidates hoping to succeed Ms Sturgeon as first minister. They are Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

