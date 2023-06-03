Exclusive: Police overtime costs revealed for Donald Trump’s Scotland trip

Donald Trump’s visit to the north-east and Ayrshire cost taxpayers almost £60,000 in police overtime hours and expenses, we can reveal.

The former president touched down at Aberdeen International Airport on May 1 to “cut the ribbon” at a second course at Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie.

He landed at around 11.30am before making his way to the Aberdeenshire golf course.

He stayed one evening before departing for his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire on May 2, again staying one night before leaving Scotland on May 3.

A freedom of information response reveals the operation cost Police Scotland almost £60,000 in policing costs for the two-night trip.

This was broken down to £57,493.17 in total overtime cost and £2,012 in subsistence costs, which includes items such as food expenses.

These costings are estimates as the payroll has not been processed for May and the assumption is all claims for overtime have been submitted.

‘Expensive policing bills’

In May, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur raised concerns over the “millions” Mr Trump’s previous visits had cost taxpayers.

Police Scotland spent more than £3 million covering the costs of a private visit by the president in January 2019. This included an overtime bill of £1.6m.

On the smaller bill of almost £60,000, Mr McArthur said: “If the various lawsuits that Donald Trump is facing in the US go against him, then Scotland could be seeing a lot more of him.

“SNP ministers have repeatedly refused to look into the source of the finances for Trump’s Scottish deals.

“If he is going to be spending more time over here – and racking up expensive policing bills for good measure – that is something that ministers should reconsider.”

In response, Sarah Malone, executive vice-president of Trump International Scotland, said: “To hear this sort of stupidity and hatred towards a visiting former US President and major foreign investor in Scotland, only goes to show why Scotland’s economy is in such a diabolical mess when we allow people like this into positions of authority.”

North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman said: “During the cost crisis and a time when our public services are financially stretched, spending £60,000 protecting Trump will stick in the craws of many people across Scotland.”

Demands for investigation

Mr Trump’s arrival in the north-east last month immediately fuelled new demands for an investigation into his business dealings in Scotland.

He owns two Scottish golf courses in Balmedie and Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire.

The business tycoon first bought the land for his Aberdeenshire estate in 2007.

Five years later he opened a 18-hole golf course on his estate following a lengthy and bitter row with nearby neighbours, local politicians and environmental campaigners.

Approval for a second golf course on his Balmedie estate was granted in 2020, weeks before he lost the 2020 election to current US President Joe Biden.

In 2021, a court ruled the Scottish Government would not be compelled to investigate his purchase of Turnberry.

Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie – now a government minister – had originally proposed Mr Trump was investigated using an “unexplained wealth order”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has faced renewed calls to launch an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “As with any visit of this nature, Police Scotland has a duty to ensure it is policed appropriately.

“We never comment on specific numbers of resources involved in an operation.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Operational deployment of police resources is a matter for the Chief Constable.

“A decision on whether to apply to the Court of Session for an Unexplained Wealth Order is made by the Civil Recovery Unit.

“It would not be appropriate to comment as those decisions are entirely operational matters for the Civil Recovery Unit.”

P&J’s Trump at Menie investigation