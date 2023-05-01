Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Donald Trump’s arrival at Aberdeen airport on Monday immediately fuelled new demands for an investigation into his business dealings in Scotland.

Those behind the push for a probe hope new First Minister Humza Yousaf will look again at a decision not to pursue an “unexplained wealth order”.

The call was made as Mr Trump came to Scotland to check up on his golf resorts and “cut the ribbon” at a second course at Trump International Golf Links on the Aberdeenshire coast.

Mr Trump – who also owns the Turnberry resort in Ayrshire – first bought the land for his Aberdeenshire estate in 2007 for £1 billion.

Five years later he opened a 18-hole golf course on his estate following a lengthy and bitter row with nearby neighbours, local politicians, and environmental campaigners.

He also had a high-profile falling out with former First Minister Alex Salmond.

Approval for a second golf course on his Balmedie estate was then granted in 2020, weeks before he lost the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden.

Plans for an additional 500 homes on his estate were also given the green light by councillors in 2019.

Why are there demands for him to be investigated?

In 2021, a court ruled the Scottish Government would not be compelled to investigate his purchase of Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire.

Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie – now a government minister – had originally proposed Mr Trump was investigated using an “unexplained wealth order”.

Orkney Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur says Mr Yousaf should reconsider the government decision.

He said: “Donald Trump’s previous visits have cost us millions in policing costs. They were the most expensive rounds of golf in history.

“The Scottish Government has refused to probe the finances involved in Donald Trump’s purchase of the Turnberry golf course.

“The new first minister should consider whether to revisit that decision.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A decision on whether to apply to the Court of Session for an Unexplained Wealth Order is made by the Civil Recovery Unit, which reports to the Lord Advocate.

“It would not be appropriate to comment as those decisions are entirely operational matters for the Civil Recovery Unit.”

Anger over visit

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman slated the former President ahead of his arrival, claiming he had failed to live up to his promises for the region.

Ms Chapman said: “Everywhere Trump goes he leaves a trail of destruction and broken promises.

“Some people in Scotland were blinded by Trump’s promise to bring big business to Scotland. But like he does everywhere, he created a mess and broke his promises.

“This visit is a reminder of all the damage Trump has done. The Menie Estate is responsible for the destruction of the fragile dune ecosystem locally.

“His dangerous rhetoric has emboldened far-right demagogues, both here and abroad. His broken promises to communities in Aberdeenshire serve as a warning to us all.

“The sooner he returns to the US and faces justice, the better.”

Mr Trump remains in a legal fight after he denied charges of paying hush money to an adult film star during his successful 2016 election campaign.

Speaking last week, First Minister Mr Yousaf said he would find it “difficult” to meet Mr Trump given his past comments about Muslims.

But not everybody in the north-east was unhappy to see the former president in Scotland.

Ex-Aberdeen Tory MP Ross Thomson, who served as Boris Johnson’s Scottish campaign manager, tweeted a photo of Mr Trump signing his “Make America Great Again” cap.

He wrote: “Welcome back to Aberdeen Mr President!”

Trump International Scotland was approached for comment.