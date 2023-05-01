Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances

Humza Yousaf was urged to consider an investigation in Scotland as the former president checked in to visit his golf resorts.

By Justin Bowie
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.

Donald Trump’s arrival at Aberdeen airport on Monday immediately fuelled new demands for an investigation into his business dealings in Scotland.

Those behind the push for a probe hope new First Minister Humza Yousaf will look again at a decision not to pursue an “unexplained wealth order”.

The call was made as Mr Trump came to Scotland to check up on his golf resorts and “cut the ribbon” at a second course at Trump International Golf Links on the Aberdeenshire coast.

Mr Trump is visiting his Aberdeenshire golf resort. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr Trump – who also owns the Turnberry resort in Ayrshire – first bought the land for his Aberdeenshire estate in 2007 for £1 billion.

Five years later he opened a 18-hole golf course on his estate following a lengthy and bitter row with nearby neighbours, local politicians, and environmental campaigners.

He also had a high-profile falling out with former First Minister Alex Salmond.

Approval for a second golf course on his Balmedie estate was then granted in 2020, weeks before he lost the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden.

Plans for an additional 500 homes on his estate were also given the green light by councillors in 2019.

Why are there demands for him to be investigated?

In 2021, a court ruled the Scottish Government would not be compelled to investigate his purchase of Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire.

Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie – now a government minister – had originally proposed Mr Trump was investigated using an “unexplained wealth order”.

Liam McArthur said Mr Trump should be investigated.

Orkney Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur says Mr Yousaf should reconsider the government decision.

He said: “Donald Trump’s previous visits have cost us millions in policing costs. They were the most expensive rounds of golf in history.

“The Scottish Government has refused to probe the finances involved in Donald Trump’s purchase of the Turnberry golf course.

“The new first minister should consider whether to revisit that decision.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A decision on whether to apply to the Court of Session for an Unexplained Wealth Order is made by the Civil Recovery Unit, which reports to the Lord Advocate.

“It would not be appropriate to comment as those decisions are entirely operational matters for the Civil Recovery Unit.”

Anger over visit

North East Green MSP Maggie Chapman slated the former President ahead of his arrival, claiming he had failed to live up to his promises for the region.

Ms Chapman said: “Everywhere Trump goes he leaves a trail of destruction and broken promises.

Scottish Greens MSP Maggie Chapman slated Mr Trump.

“Some people in Scotland were blinded by Trump’s promise to bring big business to Scotland. But like he does everywhere, he created a mess and broke his promises.

“This visit is a reminder of all the damage Trump has done. The Menie Estate is responsible for the destruction of the fragile dune ecosystem locally.

“His dangerous rhetoric has emboldened far-right demagogues, both here and abroad. His broken promises to communities in Aberdeenshire serve as a warning to us all.

“The sooner he returns to the US and faces justice, the better.”

Donald Trump
Mr Trump said it was ‘great’ to be in Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr Trump remains in a legal fight after he denied charges of paying hush money to an adult film star during his successful 2016 election campaign.

Speaking last week, First Minister Mr Yousaf said he would find it “difficult” to meet Mr Trump given his past comments about Muslims.

But not everybody in the north-east was unhappy to see the former president in Scotland.

Ex-Aberdeen Tory MP Ross Thomson, who served as Boris Johnson’s Scottish campaign manager, tweeted a photo of Mr Trump signing his “Make America Great Again” cap.

He wrote: “Welcome back to Aberdeen Mr President!”

Trump International Scotland was approached for comment.

