Nicola Sturgeon arrested over probe into SNP finances

Humza Yousaf is facing calls to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from the SNP following her arrest in connection with a police probe into party finances.

Ms Sturgeon, who resigned as first minister in February, becomes the third senior figure to be taken into custody by officers as part of the investigation.

Now current leader Mr Yousaf has been urged by opposition politicians – and one of his own MPs – to drop his predecessor while inquiries continue.

The Scottish Conservatives pointed to previous examples of the SNP suspending its own parliamentarians while investigations are conducted.

Scottish Conservative Chairman Craig Hoy said: “Nicola Sturgeon and other senior SNP figures – including Humza Yousaf – must cooperate fully with this police investigation and commit to full transparency surrounding it.

“The SNP continue to be engulfed in murkiness and chaos. Humza Yousaf must now show some leadership and suspend his predecessor from the SNP.”

A similar call was made by SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil.

He tweeted: “This soap-opera has gone far enough. Nicola Sturgeon suspended others from the SNP for an awful lot less.

“Time for political distance until the investigation ends either way.”

Update on investigation into Scottish National Party funding and finances. More: https://t.co/0zR05TnK4o pic.twitter.com/WNA9OTJX3Q — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) June 11, 2023

Police confirmed on Sunday that a 52-year-old woman had been arrested “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”.

The force said: “The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

Third arrest in finance probe

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon confirmed the arrest and questioning were made “by arrangement” with police.

The spokesperson said: “Nicola has consistently said she would co-operate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”

Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, who is the party’s former chief executive, was the first to be arrested on April 5.

He was later released without charge after police spent hours searching his home while officers stood guard outside.

Party treasurer Colin Beattie, who is also an MSP, was the next to be arrested on April 18. He too was later released without charge.

As well as the arrests, searches were carried out at a number of properties, including SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.

The investigation – dubbed Operation Branchform – began in 2021.

It was opened after allegations £600,000 raised for campaigning towards Scottish independence was diverted elsewhere.

Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation as first minister in February this year, saying it was not related to short-term pressures but because she knew in her “head and heart” the time was right to go.

Her husband stepped down as party chief executive during the leadership contest that followed.

The latest twist comes as Ms Sturgeon’s successor, Humza Yousaf, faces demands from SNP insiders to overhaul how the party is managed.

‘Deeply concerning’

Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray described the latest arrest as a “deeply concerning” development.

He said: “For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It’s fair to say that today’s events will have huge ramifications both for the SNP and the future of Scottish politics.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “The SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so however it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing.”

