Home Politics Scottish politics

Sir Keir Starmer unveils plan for ‘energy revolution’ in Scotland after oil and gas backlash

The Labour leader will visit Edinburgh on Monday to unveil his energy strategy.

By Adele Merson
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on a visit to Scotland last month. Image: PA.

Sir Keir Starmer will today pledge to put Scotland front and centre of his plans to make the UK a clean energy superpower by 2030.

In a speech on Monday in Edinburgh, the Labour leader will announce that GB Energy, the party’s publicly-owned energy company, will be headquarted in Scotland.

No decision has been taken on the proposed location yet.

He will expand on Labour’s mission to deliver cheaper zero-carbon power by 2030, including plans to attract investment in the UK’s industrial heartlands.

The party says this will directly benefit Scotland, particularly communities linked to the oil and gas industry, such as the north-east.

But Labour has been forced to defend its strategy around the North Sea after a fierce backlash from industry and trade union leaders.

It emerged last month the party plans to block new oil and gas licences under a UK Labour government, but it has softened its stance in recent days.

‘Clean energy superpower’

Speaking alongside Anas Sarwar, Sir Keir will set out how he believes the SNP and the Tories have failed when it comes to delivering on the energy transition.

The SNP’s own promise for a Scottish publicly-owned energy company was scrapped, and their promise to create 130,000 green jobs by 2020 was abandoned.

Just 20,500 green jobs were delivered across Scotland by that point.

Sir Keir said: “The route to making Britain a clean energy superpower, slashing energy bills and creating tens of thousands of quality jobs runs through Scotland.

“That is why GB Energy, our publicly owned energy company, will be headquartered in Scotland, the heart of the British energy industry.

Could the north-east get investment from Labour’s plans? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I mean it when I say that our energy plans will be made in Scotland – cutting energy bills for Scottish families and delivering the jobs and investment in Scottish communities that for far too long have been let down by the SNP and Conservatives.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said on Sunday his party will honour “all existing” oil and gas licences, and those issued between now and the next election.

He denied his party’s policies would inevitably lead to the closure of oil platforms and job losses in the north-east.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative energy spokesman, said the plans prove Labour have joined the SNP and Greens in “turning their back” on the oil and gas industry.

He said: “Halting domestic oil and gas production now would force us to import fossil fuels from overseas at huge cost, increasing our carbon footprint in the process and betraying highly-skilled UK workers.”

Could Scotland become world leader in renewables?

Labour’s energy announcements come as new research reveals Scotland has the potential to become a world leader in renewable energy.

Researchers for the independent think tank Green Alliance mapped where future green industrial clusters might be located for maximum benefit, with good outcomes for Scotland.

The north-east in particular is judged to have huge potential to develop industrial clusters relating to renewable energy generation, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

St Fergus gas terminal, near Peterhead, is at the heart of ambitious plans for carbon capture and storage technology. Image: Supplied.

A paper setting out their research findings states: “While the transition away from fossil fuel extraction may pose an economic challenge, north-east Scotland is well placed to benefit from the net zero transition, thanks to its geographical advantages and sectoral specialisations.”

The research highlights the region’s proximity to current and potential sites for fixed and floating offshore wind power generation.

