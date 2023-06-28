Ardersier Port joins Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport consortium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ardersier Port joins Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport consortium

Port owners say the prize is too important to not be involved,

By Keith Findlay
Ardersier Port
Aerial view of Ardersier Port. Image: Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport

The owner of Ardersier Port has joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) consortium.

Bosses at Haventus, which has begun the redevelopment of Ardersier, said it was important to be part of a project expected to “deliver significant benefits” for the region.

Haventus is transforming the 450-acre Ardersier Port site, the former McDermott yard, into a facility focused on the “deployment of major offshore wind projects and the wider energy transition opportunity”.

Growing green freeport partnership

Other ICFGF consortium members include the Port of Cromarty Firth, Port of Inverness, Global Energy Group, Highland Council, the University of the Highlands and Islands, Highlands and Islands Airports and Inverness Chamber of Commerce.

More than 30 regional, national and international businesses, public sector organisations and academic bodies are behind the scheme.

ICFGF was chosen from among five Scottish green freeport bids.

PoCF looking down into the firth
Port of Cromarty Firth Image: PoCF

Haventus chief executive Lewis Gillies said: “Green freeport status will deliver a range of investment incentives for port users, designed to facilitate international trade and stimulate local economic growth.

“At a point in time when we have the most exciting energy opportunity for Scotland and the UK since the discovery of North Sea oil and gas, it was important for us to become a member of the green freeport, which will deliver significant benefits for businesses and communities in the region.

“We look forward to working with our consortium partners to deliver these.”

Green freeport status will deliver a range of investment incentives for port users.”

Lewis Gillies, chief executive, Haventus

ICFGF chairman Jim Smith said: “We are delighted that Haventus has joined the consortium. It brings a fifth port facility into the green freeport and aligns with the freeport’s objectives of facilitating offshore windfarm construction and accelerating Scotland’s transition to net-zero.

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport is perfectly positioned to become a thriving hub for the renewables industry.

“Green Freeport status will build a pipeline of sustainable jobs that will benefit not only Scotland, but the wider UK.”

Jim Smith.
Jim Smith.

The award of green freeport status by the Scottish and UK Governments is expected to “revolutionise” the Highland economy and stimulate major new manufacturing activity locally and elsewhere in Scotland and the UK.

Consortium partners say it will maximise local and Scotland-wide benefits from a pipeline of renewable energy projects, placing the Highlands at the heart of the drive towards net-zero and creating tens of thousands of jobs.

It has also been predicted green freeport status will help t reverse “decades of depopulation” in the region, giving young people the choice to stay and work in “exciting green careers” in the Highlands.

Big hopes for Ardersier Port

Redevelopment of Ardersier Port alone is expected to create local employment and support the supply chain, contribute to net-zero and provide wider benefits to local communities and the Highland economy.

Haventus is backed by an initial £300 million investment by Quantum Energy Partners, a US investment firm that provides private capital to the global energy industry.

Read more: What is a green freeport?

Read more: How will the Cromarty Firth green freeport benefit local communities?

