Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP membership ‘will be reviewed’ if she is charged, says FM

Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP membership will be reviewed if she is charged by police probing the party’s finances, Humza Yousaf has said.

It comes as Scotland’s most senior officer confirmed the investigation is now looking into “potential embezzlement”.

Speaking at a cycling event in Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Saturday, the first minister said Sturgeon’s place in the party could be on the line.

Sturgeon’s place in the party would be ‘under review’ if ‘situation changes’

Asked if Nicola Sturgeon would be suspended by the party if charges are brought, Yousaf said: “First and foremost this is a live police investigation, and I’ve promised the SNP will co-operate.

“In terms of Nicola, Peter Murrell, and all the individuals that have been arrested – they’ve all been arrested and not charged.

“If that changes, of course that would be under review.

“I have been consistent with my approach.

“If people have been released with no charge, I see no reason to suspend them from the party.

“However, if that changes their membership would be under review.

“Being charged with a criminal offence is a serious matter.”

FM’s biggest challenge

Yousaf also admitted dealing with the scandal has been his biggest challenge since becoming first minister.

He said: “I would be fooling everybody if I didn’t be honest and tell everybody that the biggest challenge we as a part have faced is the internal struggles that have been well publicised.

“It has distracted people’s attention from what the government is doing and onto difficult internal matters.

“Cutting through that has been challenging.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that has probably been the biggest challenge in the first 100 days.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn previously told the BBC anyone in the party charged by police should be suspended.

He said: “In terms of my views at the moment, if someone is charged by the police for wrongdoing, then they shouldn’t be in the Scottish National Party.

“I am not aware of anyone being charged by the police in relation to any matter who is in the Scottish National Party.

“If that changes, then I’m sure people will act accordingly.”

Ongoing SNP investigation

The SNP was thrown into chaos in March when former chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested.

Police also seized a £100,000 motorhome as part of the investigation

The SNP’s former treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested in April.

Nicola Sturgeon was arrested by officers in June.

All three were released without charge hours after the arrests.