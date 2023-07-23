Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP membership ‘will be reviewed’ if she is charged, says FM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP membership ‘will be reviewed’ if she is charged, says FM

It comes as the police investigation into SNP finances was extended to cover allegations of embezzlement.

By Kieran Webster
Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf says situation would be reviewed if charged. Image: Paul Reid.

Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP membership will be reviewed if she is charged by police probing the party’s finances, Humza Yousaf has said.

It comes as Scotland’s most senior officer confirmed the investigation is now looking into “potential embezzlement”.

Speaking at a cycling event in Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Saturday, the first minister said Sturgeon’s place in the party could be on the line.

Sturgeon’s place in the party would be ‘under review’ if ‘situation changes’

Asked if Nicola Sturgeon would be suspended by the party if charges are brought, Yousaf said: “First and foremost this is a live police investigation, and I’ve promised the SNP will co-operate.

“In terms of Nicola, Peter Murrell, and all the individuals that have been arrested – they’ve all been arrested and not charged.

“If that changes, of course that would be under review.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell pictured in 2016. Image: Dany Lawson/PA Wire

“I have been consistent with my approach.

“If people have been released with no charge, I see no reason to suspend them from the party.

“However, if that changes their membership would be under review.

“Being charged with a criminal offence is a serious matter.”

FM’s biggest challenge

Yousaf also admitted dealing with the scandal has been his biggest challenge since becoming first minister.

He said: “I would be fooling everybody if I didn’t be honest and tell everybody that the biggest challenge we as a part have faced is the internal struggles that have been well publicised.

“It has distracted people’s attention from what the government is doing and onto difficult internal matters.

“Cutting through that has been challenging.

SNP scandal has been Humza Yousaf’s biggest challenge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“There’s no getting away from the fact that has probably been the biggest challenge in the first 100 days.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn previously told the BBC anyone in the party charged by police should be suspended.

He said: “In terms of my views at the moment, if someone is charged by the police for wrongdoing, then they shouldn’t be in the Scottish National Party.

“I am not aware of anyone being charged by the police in relation to any matter who is in the Scottish National Party.

“If that changes, then I’m sure people will act accordingly.”

Ongoing SNP investigation

The SNP was thrown into chaos in March when former chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested.

Police also seized a £100,000 motorhome as part of the investigation

The SNP’s former treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested in April.

Nicola Sturgeon was arrested by officers in June.

All three were released without charge hours after the arrests.