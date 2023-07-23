Aberdeen fiancee says medics dismissed her concerns before partner died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen fiancee says medics dismissed her concerns before partner died

Holly and Gordon Renfrew had been shopping for a wedding dress in Staffordshire when he suffered a severe stroke.

By Cameron Roy
The tragedy unfolded at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. Image: Shutterstock.
The tragedy unfolded at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. Image: Shutterstock.

The fiancee of an Aberdeen man who died in hospital during stroke treatment said her concerns about his worsening condition were dismissed by medics.

Holly and Gordon Renfrew had travelled down from Aberdeen to shop for a wedding dress in Staffordshire when he suffered a severe stroke.

Ms Renfrew said she urged staff at the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham to operate on her partner, 36, but they did not act until it was too late.

On July 13, an inquest concluded he might have survived if the surgery had been carried out earlier.

The health trust that runs QMC has now apologised to Ms Renfrew.

The Aberdeen couple were visiting Ms Renfrew’s family in Branston, Staffordshire, in June 2022.

On June 7, Mr Renfrew, a software engineer who was known to his loved ones as Rene, was taken to hospital where he had surgery to remove a blood clot but he remained very ill.

He underwent surgery to reduce pressure caused by brain swelling but four days later he died.

Coroner rules surgery could have led to Gordon Renfrew surviving

Nottingham coroner Dr Elizabeth Didcock, who carried out the inquest into Mr Renfrew’s death, said the QMC’s stroke team had not understood or followed National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines.

The guideline should have triggered discussions with his family on June 8 and 9 about the craniectomy he needed.

covid cases
The incident happened during a trip from Aberdeen to Staffordshire.

The coroner said: “Had this occurred it is very likely that the procedure would have been performed at an earlier time, although it is not possible to say, on a balance of probability, that this would have led to Gordon surviving what was a very severe and extensive stroke.”

Dr Didcock also found QMC’s stroke team and neurosurgery team had not communicated well enough about Mr Renfrew’s treatment and warned more patients could die if the problems were not solved.

The Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust now has until August 31 to set out actions it will take to address the issues raised.

‘I sat with him, I read to him’

Following the report, Ms Renfrew has spoken to the BBC about her fiance.

She said he was moved to the stroke ward between his operation but that he should have been kept under closer observation in ICU.

“I stayed with him in the hospital, I sat with him, I read to him and talked to him”, she said.

“I’d been told to look out for certain signs, like him drifting off more frequently when I was talking to him or when his monitoring checks were being performed.”

Queen’s Medical Centre tram stop. Image: Shutterstock

She said he deteriorated on June 9 and she immediately alerted staff, but the surgery did not happen until the next day.

“I told a doctor I thought he was getting worse but my concerns were dismissed,” she said.

“He said I was emotional and he was professional and that they were monitoring him.

Gordon Renfrew was a ‘kind, fun-loving and driven person’

“I was shocked that he came out with that. Aside from the fact he was insulting, he was wrong.”

“Gordon was a kind, fun-loving and driven person. He had a great zest for life and a caring, generous and cheerful nature.

“He was always thinking of others, always putting me first.

“Even in the hospital following his stroke and surgery I could see him trying not to worry me. Seeing how he acted with absolute selflessness, love and bravery in such a time filled me with complete awe and is testament to the man he was.

“Nothing will bring Rene back, but I don’t want the same issues to be repeated and for someone else to lose their life as a result.

“I’m grateful that the coroner produced a prevention of future deaths report and hope this brings about the changes required.”

The medical director of NUH Keith Girling said: “The trust continues to reflect on Mr Renfrew’s care and we would like to apologise to Holly if she did not feel she was listened to when raising her concerns.

“We do acknowledge that there were missed opportunities for earlier consideration of decompressive craniectomy as per national stroke guidance and whilst the coroner could not determine that this would have prevented Mr Renfrew sadly passing away, we are very sorry for this.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

General view of the Infected Blood Inquiry at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.
Bereaved relatives of victims of blood scandal to deliver letter to Number 10
Amanda Bullock's cancer is still categorised as terminal but she refuses to be defined by her disease. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'I didn’t think I would be here': Dyce woman given three months to live…
Prof Zosia Miedzybrodzka,
Zosia Miedzybrodzka: Meet the Aberdeen professor leading the Orkney cancer gene project
New figures show a large turnover in cancer staff (PA)
Turnover in NHS cancer workforce highest for more than a decade – figures
Brain fog associated with long Covid is comparable to ageing 10 years, researchers have suggested (PA)
Long Covid brain fog similar to ageing a decade, researchers say
Vivienne Cruddace believes that her hill walking group enables women to experience the Aberdeenshire countryside, in a way they perhaps wouldn't have done alone.
Girls up hills: Aberdeenshire mum on why launch of north-east group is getting women…
A report by the Public Accounts Committee highlighted a number of concerns in mental health services (PA)
Staff shortages and work pressure blocking mental health improvements – report
Lady Dorit Page demonstrating outside UCLH (PA)
Gaia Young’s mother demonstrates opposite consultants on strike
Senior doctors started their 48-hour strike over pay on Thursday (PA)
Concern about NHS is rising, survey suggests
Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle upon Tyne (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Thousands of consultants stage strike in NHS pay row