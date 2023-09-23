Spellbinding encounters with dolphins, whales and bluefin tuna in the Minch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spellbinding encounters with dolphins, whales and bluefin tuna in the Minch

The dolphins were in a boisterous mood and we were transfixed as they jumped around the boat and ploughed bubbly furrows in the clear blue water.

By Keith Broomfield
A close encounter with common dolphins.
A close encounter with common dolphins.

The sea ahead frothed liked a bubbling urn from the splashes of the common dolphins as they frolicked in the mirror-calm water of the Minch, and in response, our boat immediately slowed to make a cautious final approach.

This was all about respecting nature and giving the dolphins a choice – if they wanted to continue hunting mackerel in the rich waters of outer Loch Broom, we would leave them in peace and go on our way, but if they preferred to play and gambol by the Shearwater Cruises’ vessel, then we would watch for a while.

Thankfully, the dolphins were in a boisterous mood and we were transfixed as they jumped around the boat and ploughed bubbly furrows in the clear blue water. There were calves in among the adult dolphins, and the gasps of amazement from the passengers were a joy to behold, for this was a coming together of nature and humanity.

Common dolphins.

The Minch is a hotspot for whales and dolphins (cetaceans), and this spellbinding encounter prompted me to find out more from cetacean enthusiast Steve Dodd from the Isle of Lewis, who is happy to admit he has an obsessive passion for these incredible animals.

He has been a volunteer with the Whale & Dolphin Conservation Shorewatch scheme since 2015 and helps run the Hebrides and NW Scotland cetacean sightings Facebook page.

He is fortunate in living close to Tiumpan Head on the east side of Lewis, which is regarded as one of the best places in the UK to see cetaceans from the shore. The most frequent species are minke whale, harbour porpoise, Risso’s, common and white-beaked dolphins, although other species are often glimpsed, including humpback and fin whales.

A pair of common dolphins.

Steve told me: “Since 2020 there appears to be a pattern developing of humpback and fin whales arriving from the first week in June. On days when they stay in the area they are clearly feeding so I can only presume there are large quantities of prey items at these times. The number of sightings has also increased as there are more people out actively looking for cetaceans than in the past.”

The variety of whales and dolphins haunting the Minch is an encouraging sign that populations of some species are showing recovery after suffering the huge losses wreaked by whaling in the past.

Intriguingly, Steve has also spotted bluefin tuna in recent years. He says: “These fast-moving fish are not easy to spot and calm seas are required to observe small surface disturbances created by their quick movements. Occasionally this can lead them to leap clear of the surface in their pursuit of prey.”

A minke whale in the Minch.

Growing up to 3m in length, these spectacular fish are making a welcome return to Scottish waters following their loss in the 20th century. One of the fastest fish on the planet, it is wonderful once more to have bluefin tuna gracing our seas, providing a marvellous complement to the whales and dolphins that also frequent the silver-sparkled waters of the Minch.

Conversation