Home Politics Scottish politics

Stephen Flynn defends Michael Gove after being mobbed by pro-Palestinian protestors

The Aberdeen South MP condemned protestors who surrounded senior cabinet minister Michael Gove as he walked through London's Victoria Station.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Michael Gove is escorted through Victoria Station as police deal with A sit-in in Victoria Station on Armistice Day in Central London on Saturday afternoon. Image: Shutterstock.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has condemned pro-Palestinian protestors who mobbed senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove as he walked through London’s Victoria Station.

The Aberdeen South MP defended Mr Gove’s right to be “able to travel in peace like everyone else” after he was surrounded by protestors on Saturday.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted “shame on you” as the communities secretary made his way through the station, escorted by police officers, shortly after a sit-in protest for Palestine ended.

 

Thousands of people marched in London on Armistice Day on Saturday, calling for an Israel-Gaze ceasefire, in a day of tensions across the capital.

Far-right counter protestors clashed with police after vowing to “defend” the Cenotaph, with scores detained and arrested.

Officers are also “actively looking” for individuals over anti-semitic signs displayed at the pro-Palestinian march.

Mr Flynn expressed sympathy for Mr Gove, who grew up in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr Flynn said: “It’s not ‘bizarre’ for Michael Gove to use a major tube/train station. He should be able to travel in peace like everyone else.

“Those acting in this fashion damage their cause and, along with those displaying abhorrent anti-semitism amongst the rally today, must be condemned.”

‘Unacceptable’

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, described attempts to intimidate politicians as “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, Dame Arlene Foster, former minister of Northern Ireland, said the behaviour was “disgraceful”.

But Mr Gove’s former Conservative colleague Nadine Dorries chose to question why Mr Gove was at Victoria Station on Saturday.

She said: “What was Michael Gove doing in the middle of Victoria Station on a day when every other sensible politician will not want to make the police’s job any harder. ”

“Was he drunk? What was he doing there? Why was he there? What judgment made him walk through Victoria station?”

Pressure on Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing increasing pressure to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman after she was accused  of inflaming tensions ahead of the rally.

Writing for The Times, she branded pro-Palestinian demonstrations “hate marches” and claimed officers “play favourites” towards pro-Palestinian protestors.

Violent clashes erupt around Westminster as hundreds of far-right attempt to push through police lines towards the Cenotaph on Armistice Day. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Sunak has condemned “wholly unacceptable” actions by both far-right groups and “Hamas sympathisers” during the pro-Palestinian march.

He said he would be meeting the Met chief, adding: “All criminality must be met with the full and swift force of the law. That is what I told the Met Police Commissioner on Wednesday, that is what they are accountable for and that is what I expect.”