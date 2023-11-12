Rugby: Orkney on cloud nine but defeats for Highland, Gordonians and Aberdeen Grammar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Orkney on cloud nine but defeats for Highland, Gordonians and Aberdeen Grammar

The Pickaquoy side sit second in National Three following a convincing win against West of Scotland.

By Gary Heatly
Orkney team manager Garry Coltherd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Orkney team manager Garry Coltherd. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Orkney made it nine wins out of nine in National Three on Saturday as they scored 50 points to get the better of West of Scotland at Pickaquoy.

The 50-24 bonus point triumph leaves Orkney second in the table ahead of this coming weekend’s much-anticipated trip to Cupar to take on in-form Howe of Fife.

Orkney are on 42 points while Preston Lodge, the leaders, are on 45 having played a game more and Howe of Fife are third on 38 points, also having played a game more.

“The first half on Saturday was probably the best rugby we have played all season,” Orkney team manager Garry Coltherd said.

“The lads played with the intensity we have been aiming for and there was some great interlinking between the forwards and the backs.

“We dropped off a bit in the second half and West took full advantage, deservedly getting a bonus point. We did have the final say though, the final try coming after a break down the left wing and finished off by scrum-half William Thomson.

“Now we are looking forward to the Howe of Fife match and we will have to keep the first half showing from the West game up for the whole 80 minutes if we are to get something from that one.”

The try scorers for Orkney were Alex Kansour, Chris Guthrie (2), captain Liam Moar, Scott Rendall, Marcus Guthrie and the aforementioned Thomson. Connor Hancock kicked six conversions and a penalty.

Difficult day at the office

It was a tougher Saturday for other local clubs Highland, Gordonians and Aberdeen Grammar.

In National One, Highland lost ground on leaders Ayr as they slipped to just their second loss of the season.

The 27-17 loss to Watsonians in Edinburgh, coupled with Ayr’s bonus point win over Biggar, means second-placed Highland are now 11 points adrift.

At Myreside not much went right for Highland, co-captain Callum Carson struggled with an injury which forced him off and a late penalty drifted wide to deny them a losing bonus point.

Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Grant Jamieson scored two tries and Magnus Henry one with co-captain Scott Fraser converting one in the loss.

“I am pretty disappointed with our performance,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said.

“We lacked a lot of grunt up front and losing Callum Carson was a big blow.

“On a positive note, three more of the second team forwards got their first team debuts, but we just weren’t good enough.

“It’ll now be a massive test this coming weekend against GHA.”

Gordonians have slipped to fifth in National Two and are 11 points behind leaders Lasswade with a game in hand after a 31-20 home loss to Peebles.

“It was a disappointing day, we never got going in the first half and kept giving Peebles easy territory and possession,” Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice admitted.

“When we did create some opportunities we weren’t accurate enough to convert them, but at half-time we still felt we could get back in the game.

“However, a red card quickly after the break put us on the back foot.

“Credit to the players, we could have given up the game but they stuck at it and fought until the end.”

Peebles, who are second now, were 17-3 up at half-time at Countesswells.

With Gordonians down to 14 men that became 31-3 before two Harris Mitchell tries and one from Dave Taylor came for the hosts. Their other scores came from the boot of Hamish Smart.

Strachan takes positives from Stirling

Aberdeen Grammar earned a four try bonus point, but are ninth in the same division after a 47-28 reverse at Stirling County.

“Once again started too slowly and were behind 33-7 at half-time,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“It was a great effort in the second half to claw back a bonus point. Every point is important now and the boys are working hard.”

Marcus van der Esch, Craig Shepherd (2) and teenage tight-head prop Brodie MacGruer with a 40-metre run were the try scorers with Dan McElderry kicking four conversions.

Caledonia One North Conference leaders Aberdeenshire won 66-0 against Aberdeen Wanderers.

Louise Sneddon and Jess Silcocks scored tries and Nikki Chalk kicked a conversion, but Garioch lost 71-12 at women’s Premiership leaders Watsonians.

More from Rugby

A bumper crowd watches on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar.
Rugby: Ryan Morrice hopes Gordonians can show progress against Peebles
Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd. Rugby.
Rugby: Orkney maintain perfect start; Highland come from behind to defeat Dundee
Highland's Kevin Brown on the ball against Dundee Rugby. Image: Alan Richardson.
Rugby: Highland aim to maintain the pressure on National One leaders Ayr
A bumper crowd watches on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar.
Rugby: Gordonians claim Granite City derby bragging rights with 17-5 win over Aberdeen Grammar
England's Ollie Lawrence with Manu Tuilagi after their 26-23 victory over Argentina in Friday's bronze medal game. Images: Ashley Western/Colorsport/Shutterstock
Paul Chalk: South Africa 'rain' supreme in Rugby World Cup - but let's ditch…
Aberdeen Grammar's Ben Wright rises high for the ball against Gordonians at Countesswells in April 1998. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Rugby: Granite City gets derby 'it's crying out for' as Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians…
Aberdeenshire RFC's youth development officer Paul Harrow. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeenshire beat Storm Babet to defeat RAF Lossiemouth 55-27 and stay top of…
Highland Rugby Club co-captain Scott Fraser. Image: John Budge/Highland RFC
Rugby: Highland co-captain Scott Fraser reflects on 150 first-team games as they prepare for…
Emma Wassell in action on the rugby pitch for Scotland
Rugby: Emma Wassell has new perspective following spell on the sidelines
Garioch captain Sammy Ross has dedicated her award to her teammates. Image supplied by Garioch Rugby Club.
Rugby: Garioch captain Sammy Ross dedicates try of the month award to teammates