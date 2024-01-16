Humza Yousaf ‘won’t pre-empt’ whether A96 Aberdeenshire section will be dualled

Humza Yousaf says the Inverness to Nairn stretch of the A96 dualling programme is progressing but failed to be drawn on concerns about completing the full length towards Aberdeen.

The first minister was asked about the long-waited upgrade during a visit to Aberdeen on Monday.

The SNP promised over a decade ago to fully dual the trunk road by 2030, with party activists backing the plans again in October.

But that is subject to a “climate review”, which we revealed last month has cost taxpayers almost £5 million so far.

The review will test plans to dual the route, outwith the Inverness to Nairn section, including Nairn bypass, which already has the go ahead.

‘Review well under way’

Asked by the P&J if the Aberdeenshire stretch will be abandoned, Mr Yousaf said: “You must know more about the review than I do, if you’ve come to that conclusion.

“The review is well under way. We’re also making progress on the Inverness to Nairn bypass section, which is not part of the review.

“I’m not going to pre-empt the review. We’ve given all the details and the reasons why we think that review is necessary.

“When it’s ready to report, we’ll make sure parliament and the public is updated.”

Last week, the first minster promised MSPs he would provide a “more detailed update on the scheme”.

But said he could assure MSPs that preparation work “continues at pace” on the Inverness to Nairn section.

Mr Yousaf added: “I can advise the chamber that I expect that orders for the scheme will be made in the first quarter of 2024, with a view to completing the necessary statutory process.”

A96 corridor review

The A96 corridor review was ordered in summer 2021 after the party entered a power-sharing deal with the Greens.

It was initially due to report by the end of 2022 but it has been delayed three times since.

In October, SNP activists sent a clear message to the party leadership to get on with dualling the A9 and A96 after an overwhelming majority backed the move at their conference in Aberdeen.

Recent figures released under freedom of information legislation show 11 people have died and 69 have been seriously injured on the A96 in the last four years.

Douglas Lumsden, Tory MSP for the North East region, said: “The SNP have questions to answer about the appalling delay of this project, the spiralling costs and the tragic accidents happening on this dangerous road — deaths and life-altering injuries continue while they kid the public on.

“If the Greens have drastically altered the delivery of dualling along the A96, I expect the first minister and his cabinet to own that betrayal.”