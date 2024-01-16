Humza Yousaf ‘won’t pre-empt’ whether A96 Aberdeenshire section will be dualled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf ‘won’t pre-empt’ whether A96 Aberdeenshire section will be dualled

The SNP promised over a decade ago to fully dual the trunk road between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
First Minister Humza Yousaf visiting Aberdeen on Monday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First Minister Humza Yousaf visiting Aberdeen on Monday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf says the Inverness to Nairn stretch of the A96 dualling  programme is progressing but failed to be drawn on concerns about completing the full length towards Aberdeen.

The first minister was asked about the long-waited upgrade during a visit to Aberdeen on Monday.

The SNP promised over a decade ago to fully dual the trunk road by 2030, with party activists backing the plans again in October.

But that is subject to a “climate review”, which we revealed last month has cost taxpayers almost £5 million so far. 

The review will test plans to dual the route, outwith the Inverness to Nairn section, including Nairn bypass, which already has the go ahead.

‘Review well under way’

Asked by the P&J if the Aberdeenshire stretch will be abandoned, Mr Yousaf said: “You must know more about the review than I do, if you’ve come to that conclusion.

“The review is well under way. We’re also making progress on the Inverness to Nairn bypass section, which is not part of the review.

“I’m not going to pre-empt the review. We’ve given all the details and the reasons why we think that review is necessary.

First Minister Humza Yousaf was asked about the A96 during a visit to the Verlume facility in Dyce with economy minister Neil Gray and Verlume boss Richard Knox (right). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“When it’s ready to report, we’ll make sure parliament and the public is updated.”

Last week, the first minster promised  MSPs he would provide a “more detailed update on the scheme”.

But said he could assure MSPs that preparation work “continues at pace” on the Inverness to Nairn section.

Mr Yousaf added: “I can advise the chamber that I expect that orders for the scheme will be made in the first quarter of 2024, with a view to completing the necessary statutory process.”

A96 corridor review

The A96 corridor review was ordered in summer 2021 after the party entered a power-sharing deal with the Greens.

It was initially due to report by the end of 2022 but it has been delayed three times since.

In October, SNP activists sent a clear message to the party leadership to get on with dualling the A9 and A96 after an overwhelming majority backed the move at their conference in Aberdeen. 

The SNP promised to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Recent figures released under freedom of information legislation show 11 people have died and 69 have been seriously injured on the A96 in the last four years.

Douglas Lumsden, Tory MSP for the North East region, said: “The SNP have questions to answer about the appalling delay of this project, the spiralling costs and the tragic accidents happening on this dangerous road — deaths and life-altering injuries continue while they kid the public on.

“If the Greens have drastically altered the delivery of dualling along the A96, I expect the first minister and his cabinet to own that betrayal.”

Conversation