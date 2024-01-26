North East Scotland College likely to cut full-time places after ‘years of damaging funding settlements’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

North East Scotland College likely to cut full-time places after ‘years of damaging funding settlements’

Exclusive: Places are expected to be cut from August, while the college could also consider voluntary severance.

By Adele Merson
North East Scotland College in Aberdeen.
North East Scotland College in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Full-time college places in the north-east are likely to be cut in 2024-25 – and training opportunities withdrawn – as budget pressures bite, the P&J can reveal.

The college is also looking the potential use of voluntary severance and ways to cut the cost of goods and supplies.

North East Scotland College delivers courses to around 6,000 full time students across four campuses in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh.

Across full time, part-time, distance learning, and school programmes, this increases to around 20,000 students who enrolled on courses in 2023-24.

In an email seen by the P&J, college principal Neil Cowie explains the education and training provider is likely to cut full-time places from August.

It comes just days after it was revealed at least 1,200 funded university places will be cut in Scotland in a bid to make savings.

Neil Cowie, principal and chief executive of North East Scotland College. Image: Supplied.

Part-time, distance learning and community provision at Nescol are affected by any funding cut from government.

There were around 300 fewer full-time student places in the current academic year – 2023-24 – compared to the previous year due to funding constraints.

And across the 20,000 students enrolled overall across all course types, places were down about 3,700 places in the same timeframe.

‘Concerning’

Mr Cowie warns the cuts will limit the flow of skilled and qualified entrants to the region’s workforce at a “crucial time” for the north-east economy.

Key sectors including energy transition, hospitality, travel and tourism, technology and life sciences are named as businesses who will find the move “particularly concerning”.

The college is unable to confirm at this stage – until after the Scottish budget is passed in February –  how many posts could be reduced in 2024-25.

More than a third (38%) of school leavers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire chose Nescol as their next destination, underlining its importance to the region.

The Scottish Government has also withdrawn the Flexible Worker Development Fund as part of its ongoing drive for savings.

The fund enabled Nescol to deliver free training to north-east employers, who were able to access support worth £1.1m in 2022-23 and £1.9m the previous year.

North East Scotland College’s Aberdeen campus. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mr Cowie wrote: “It has played a vital role in the upskilling and retraining of the region’s workforce. This has been crucial across a variety of sectors and as part of a just transition.

“Nescol had been planning to deliver comparable levels of training in the current session – but it has now been confirmed by the Scottish Government that funding for 2023-24 will not be released.”

The college says it is in the process of informing employers who had been intending  to access training provision in the months ahead and working to identify alternative solutions on a commercial basis.

“While some employers will be in a position to access paid training, unfortunately the reality of the economic position is that many will not and a significant number of employees will miss out on the opportunity to build their skills for current and future employment opportunities”, Mr Cowie added.

‘Drastic impact’

North East MSP Liam Kerr, the Scottish Conservative education spokesman, described the prospect of cutting college places as a “serious blow”.

He added: “From the energy sector to hospitality, these cuts will have a drastic impact on skilled apprentices coming through the pipeline from institutions like Nescol.”

The draft Scottish budget brought a £32.7 million reduction in revenue funding for the country’s colleges for 2024-25 – a cut of around 5% and closer to a 9% real terms reduction.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison unveiled the Scottish Government’s budget in December. Image: PA.

Colleges Scotland, the body representing all of the country’s institutions, is seeking a better settlement.

They estimate around 6,300 full-time places could be cut across Scotland’s 24 colleges.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “While this is the most challenging budget to be delivered under devolution, the 24-25 Budget still allocates nearly £2 billion to both colleges and universities – supporting their delivery of high quality education, training and research.

“It will now be for the Scottish Funding Council and the college sector to work together on how best to allocate available resources to maximise delivery and to support reform to move the sector on to a more sustainable footing for the future.”

