Scotland’s oldest known tartan: Can you help identify the men who found it in Glen Affric 40 years ago?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Scotland’s oldest known tartan: Can you help identify the men who found it in Glen Affric 40 years ago?

In 1980, four foresters working in Glen Affric came across a length of cloth, preserved in a peat bog. Many years later its incredible significance would be revealed.

The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
By Susy Macaulay

It’s not often you encounter an undiscovered snapshot of history as you go about your daily business.

But in 1980, it happened to four foresters working in Glen Affric in the Highlands.

They came upon a length of old cloth, which on closer examination many years later was discovered to have enormous significance in the history and heritage of tartan.

It turned out to be a length of the oldest known Scottish tartan, and it’s now been recreated in stunning detail.

A close up of the original Glen Affric tartan, found by the foresters in 1980. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.

Tartan historian Peter MacDonald wants to piece together the early part of the jigsaw and has turned to the P&J to find out who the foresters were who came across the cloth, and if any surviving ones might share their story.

We have some of the names of those who worked with the Forestry Commission in the Glen Affric area during the 1970s-80s.

Hugh Morris, head forester for Glen Affric, George ‘Geordie’ Douglas, Rura Wladyslaw, Davie Cameron, Wattie Baxter, Willie MacDonald, Jock Stirling, David ‘Sparky’ Sparks, and Alec Nicol.

Can any P&J readers help put us in touch with these men or their descendants?
If so, please contact us at susy.macaulay@pressandjournal.co.uk

How modern science recreated the long-lost tartan

Meanwhile, recreating the fabric was a challenge overcome by modern science.

The Scottish Tartans Authority commissioned dye analysis and radiocarbon testing to determine its age.

The House of Edgar recreated the Glen Affric tartan, pictured here with the original.  Image: Alan Richardson /House of Edgar/V&A/PA Wire

Scientists from National Museums Scotland used high resolution digital microscopy to identify four dye colours – green, brown, and possibly red and yellow.

They were also able to establish that it would been made pre-1750s as no artificial dyes were present.

It was then sent to a lab in East Kilbride for radiocarbon dating.

Half a millenium old

The astonishing results suggested the tartan was made between 1500 and 1600 AD.

It’s subsequently been recreated in meticulous detail by tartan fabric manufacturer the House of Edgar, under the guidance of Scottish Tartans Authority’s head of research and collections, Peter MacDonald.

Peter said: “The testing process took six months but the effort was well worth it and we are thrilled with the results.

Tartan historian Peter MacDonald at work checking the colours of a late 19th century military plaid.  Image: Glenesk Museum/Julie Cave

“In Scotland, surviving examples of old textiles are rare as the soil is not conducive to their survival. As the piece was buried in peat, meaning it had no exposure to air, it was therefore preserved.

“The tartan has several colours with multiple stripes of different sizes, and so it corresponds to what people would think of as a true tartan.

Important not to invent a story around it

“Although we can theorise about the Glen Affric tartan, it’s important that we don’t construct history around it. Although Clan Chisholm controlled that area, we cannot attribute the tartan to them as we don’t know who owned it.

“The potential presence of red, a colour that Gaels considered a status symbol, is interesting because of the more rustic nature of the cloth. This piece is not something you would associate with a king or someone of high status; it is more likely to be an outdoor working garment.”

James Wylie, right, assistant curator V&A Dundee modelling a kilt made from the Glen Affric tartan. He’s with Peter MacDonald. Image: V&A Dundee

The Glen Affric tartan, as it has been named, has been made into a kilt, modelled recently at the V&A by assistant curator James Wylie.

James said: ““To be able to exhibit the Glen Affric tartan is immensely important in understanding the textile traditions from which modern tartan derives.”

More about this story:

Scotland’s oldest tartan discovered in Highland peat bog to go on display at V&A Dundee

More from Past Times

This medal belonging to an overlooked Aberdeen hero will soon go under the hammer. Images: British Newspaper Archive/Noonan's Mayfair.
Emily Duncan: Pioneering ambulance driver from Aberdeen saved lives on WW1 front line
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Mariana Menezes went through the P&J to successfully track down her mother Claudia's old pen pal, Donald Finlayson from Nairn. Picture shows; Left to right: Mariana Menezes, her mother Claudia, and Claudia's penpal Donald Finlayson of Nairn. n/a. Supplied by Finlayson Family/Mariana Menezes/DCT Design Roddie Reid Date; Unknown
Tears of joy as Mariana in Brazil united with mum's long-lost teenage penpal from…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for On This Day, Past Times Picture shows; Dennis Nilsen and his mother Betty Scott. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Michael McCosh Date; 11/02/1983
On This Day, 1983: When Dennis Nilsen was first charged with murder
1977: A very 1970s scene at the newly-refurbished St Clements Bar in Aberdeen. Dons striker Joe Harper poured a pint to officially reopen St Clements Bar on St Clement Street, which had been closed for modernisation. Behind Joe are joint owners Bryan McHugh (left) and Mr Norman Stafford. Image: DC Thomson
Black-outs, bowling and the Beach Baths: Photos of February days in Aberdeen
Robbie Williams, photographed by our photographer Kami Thomson at the AECC in 1999. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
Photos: When Aberdeen fans queued in snow for NINE hours to see Robbie Williams…
A prison officer seen trying to persuade an inmate at Craiginches to come down from a chimney during a rooftop drama which was captured on film by an Evening Express photographer in 1967. Image: DC Thomson
The final years of Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen, from demonstrations to demolition
A view of Craiginches Prison in Torry showing the city in the distance and new housing under construction in 1934. Image: DC Thomson
In photos: The early days of Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. OTD about Madame Scotia who toured the world with her clarsach Picture shows; F.I for OTD. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/Roddie Reid Date; 01/02/2024
On This Day 1939: Madame Scotia, the Port Appin woman who spent her life…
1978: New recruits on their eighth day of fire training at Grampian HQ were instructed on hose drill on a sunny August day. At this time, Grampian Fire Brigade was the only force in Scotland to have a full complement of men. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Grampian Fire Brigade during the 1970s and 1980s
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Easter Ross man Donald Grant chose to work for the Nazi propaganda machine during World War Two under Joseph Goebbels, left. Picture shows; Joseph Goebbels, left, and Donald Grant of Alness. n/a. Supplied by DCT/Shutterstock/Clarke Cooper Date; Unknown
Alness Calling: The Easter Ross man who broadcast Nazi propaganda during World War Two