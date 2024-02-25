I haven’t read full Aberdeen schools violence report, says SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth

SNP education chief Jenny Gilruth admitted she has not bothered reading a damning report on violence in Aberdeen’s schools in full.

The senior government minister dismissed the concerning findings from the EIS union as a matter for the local council to deal with.

On Tuesday, the BBC reported more than a third of teachers in Aberdeen said they had been physically attacked by a pupil in class.

Almost half of teachers who responded said they saw violent behaviour from children in schools every day.

‘Matter for the local authority’

But when questioned about the survey on The Sunday Show, Ms Gilruth said: “I haven’t looked at the specifics of the EIS’ report from Aberdeen.

“I don’t oversee education locally. That’s a matter for the local authority.”

She added: “Scotland has 32 different council areas, so I don’t think it would be wise for me to predicate Scotland’s national approach on one local survey.

“The appropriate response here is a matter for Aberdeen City Council.”

Ms Gilruth said the report from Aberdeen was merely a local “snapshot”, and said it was more important to look at the “national picture”.

The education secretary also insisted it was important not to “demonise” children, insisting most are well-behaved.

‘Lawless classrooms’

But Beeb host Martin Geissler claimed the broadcaster had been “overwhelmed” with tales of “lawless classrooms” across Scotland following the Aberdeen report’s publication.

Teachers told the BBC they are having nightmares and are now scared in their workplace due to the behaviour of children.

Earlier this month shocking videos emerged of violence at Mearns Academy in Aberdeenshire.

Staff claimed the Scottish Government have left their hands tied when it comes to dealing with problem pupils.

The education secretary said she visited Aberdeen on Friday, and holds regular meetings with national EIS chiefs.

Ms Gilruth’s interview with Mr Geissler was heavily criticised by rivals.

Aberdeenshire Tory MP Andrew Bowie said: “This interview with Jenny Gilruth is appalling and indicative of the SNPs entire approach to government and responsibility.

“‘Violence in Scottish Schools? It’s everyone else’s fault.’ And then get aggressively defensive and question the interviewer. Enough of this.”