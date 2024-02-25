Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock wants a Plan B following Kilmarnock defeat

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock will go back to the drawing board in the hope of finding a winning formula as he tries to record his first league win as Dons boss.

Warnock was frustrated at his side’s lack of physical presence in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

With the Dons back in action when St Johnstone visit Pittodrie on Wednesday the Aberdeen boss is looking for a quick response from his side in midweek.

He said: “When you come to places like Kilmarnock you have got to have some physical presence really.

“Every goal we’ve conceded since I’ve been here there’s not one goal you can say ‘wow that was a good goal.’ It’s all individual errors by us.

“I’ve never known it before but I’ve got to think about what I’m going to do for Wednesday and try to get a response.

“It’s not my kind of team really but I’ve got to try to get more out of them and I am trying but it’s difficult at the minute.”

Fans frustrated at team falling off the pace in European race

The Dons supporters voiced their frustration at the defeat which leaves their side 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Killie at the full-time whistle.

That frustration was compounded by claims on social media the manager and players had been given additional time off during the build-up to the trip to Ayrshire.

Warnock was absent from Cormack Park for a couple of days as he had to fulfil a commitment prior to his appointment at Aberdeen.

Warnock also decided to give leading goalscorer Bojan Miovski additional time off in the hope he would be refreshed for the weekend game at Kilmarnock.

The rest of the Dons squad trained as usual, however, with their only additional commitment being their compulsory attendance at the club’s sponsors’ dinner on Tuesday.

Several players, despite having a day off during the week, also undertook additional work at Cormack Park.