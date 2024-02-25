Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock wants a Plan B following Kilmarnock defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock wants a Plan B following Kilmarnock defeat

Dons manager left with food for thought as Dons fall 13 points behind fourth-placed Killie.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock will go back to the drawing board in the hope of finding a winning formula as he tries to record his first league win as Dons boss.

Warnock was frustrated at his side’s lack of physical presence in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

With the Dons back in action when St Johnstone visit Pittodrie on Wednesday the Aberdeen boss is looking for a quick response from his side in midweek.

He said: “When you come to places like Kilmarnock you have got to have some physical presence really.

“Every goal we’ve conceded since I’ve been here there’s not one goal you can say ‘wow that was a good goal.’ It’s all individual errors by us.

“I’ve never known it before but I’ve got to think about what I’m going to do for Wednesday and try to get a response.

“It’s not my kind of team really but I’ve got to try to get more out of them and I am trying but it’s difficult at the minute.”

Fans frustrated at team falling off the pace in European race

Bojan Miovski warms up before the game at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

The Dons supporters voiced their frustration at the defeat which leaves their side 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Killie at the full-time whistle.

That frustration was compounded by claims on social media the manager and players had been given additional time off during the build-up to the trip to Ayrshire.

Warnock was absent from Cormack Park for a couple of days as he had to fulfil a commitment prior to his appointment at Aberdeen.

Warnock also decided to give leading goalscorer Bojan Miovski additional time off in the hope he would be refreshed for the weekend game at Kilmarnock.

The rest of the Dons squad trained as usual, however, with their only additional commitment being their compulsory attendance at the club’s sponsors’ dinner on Tuesday.

Several players, despite having a day off during the week, also undertook additional work at Cormack Park.

Conversation