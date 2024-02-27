Aberdeen firms tell Jeremy Hunt to scrap windfall ‘supertax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firms tell Jeremy Hunt to scrap windfall ‘supertax’

The UK Chancellor is facing calls to remove the controversial tax on oil and gas giants ahead of his spring budget next week.

Oil rig
The energy profits levy was introduced as a response to soaring profits in May 2022. Image: PA.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

North-east businesses are piling pressure on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to ditch the controversial windfall tax in his spring budget next week.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, wrote to the senior Tory minister to make the case for it to be urgently scrapped.

In his letter, he said the tax has “knocked investor confidence” and is “already costing jobs with tens of thousands more at risk”.

His appeal comes after a furious backlash from business leaders in the region to Labour’s plans to increase the levy from 75% to 78% and extend it to 2029.

The energy profits levy was introduced as a response to soaring profits in May 2022. Supporters say it is vital to help increase spending on public services and take pressure off struggling households.

The chamber is Scotland’s largest and represents more than 1,200 businesses in the north-east, collectively employing more than 100,000 people.

Aberdeen and Grampian chief executive Russell Borthwick warned against the impact of home working on the economy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mr Borthwick added: “A windfall tax may have had justification while windfall profits were being made by energy companies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Profits have since returned to normal levels and this supertax on just one specific sector should be lifted as a matter of urgency.”

As well as risking jobs, the chamber boss claims the tax is likely to result in carbon capture and offshore projects being shelved.

Windfall tax row

More than 700 concerned voices, including Aberdeen oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, recently wrote to Sir Keir Starmer demanding a U-turn on his windfall tax plans.

Analysts warned it could cost the UK £20 billion by deterring investment and put jobs at risk.

The policy follows Labour abandoning a pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green energy jobs.

But Sir Keir attempted to calm fears from the oil and gas sector at the party’s conference in Glasgow earlier this month.

He told party members that North Sea oil would “continue for decades”. 

David Duguid, Tory MP for Banff and Buchan, supports moves announced by the UK Government to remove the tax when prices drop to a pre-determined price. 

He said: “The Conservative approach to this has been far more sensible than Labour who want to make the windfall tax higher and longer.

First Minister Humza Yousaf setting out his opposition to Labour’s plans in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

“And the SNP, who are against new oil and gas exploration, were the first party to call for a windfall tax and it’s only a few months since Humza Yousaf was proclaiming the end of the industry in a speech in New York.”

The first minister last week visited Aberdeen to set out his opposition to Labour’s plans to increase the windfall tax and instead maintain it at current levels.

SNP MP Kirsty Blackman accused the Tories of using the north-east as a “cash cow”.

She added: “Today, both Labour and the Tories are looking to squander the north-east’s massive green energy potential by using North Sea revenues to prop up the failing Brexit Britain economy and fund pet projects south of the border.”

The chamber has four further demands of the chancellor including designing immigration policy around the needs of specific sectors and regions.

Mr Borthwick said that since the UK left the European single market, businesses across the region have found it “increasingly hard” to recruit the people and skills they need.

Other asks include further cuts to National Insurance to boost consumer spending, further targeted cuts to VAT, and  incentives to encourage entrepreneurship.

The UK Treasury was approached for comment.

