5 things to do this weekend: A Ghost Story at HMT and farmers market in Stonehaven

If you’ve got a free weekend, why not spend it at a nostalgic concert or pay a visit to Ruth Cassidy’s creative art exhibit at Arkade Gallery in Aberdeen?

The Rolling Stones Story

Head over to the Tivoli Theatre this Saturday to celebrate the music of the world’s greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll band.

Spend the night in the company of Mick Jagger look-alike, Paul Ashworth, accompanied by an incredible production, talented musicians, and nostalgic hits.

There are still a few tickets left at aberdeenperformingarts.com, so grab yours now to witness this brilliant concert!

Wedding Exhibition

The Beach Ballroom is set to host one of Scotland’s largest wedding shows this Sunday from 11.30am to 4pm, perfect for any upcoming brides and grooms!

With 75 creative wedding specialists and exclusive promotions, this event is ideal for anyone planning their special day.

Get your bridal party together for a day full of inspiration — from cakes and venues to kilts and dresses. For more information go to aberdeenweddingexhibition.co.uk

Farmers market

Stonehaven is the setting for a farmers market. which takes place on the first Saturday of every month, on Market Street in the town centre.

With approximately 20 different stalls, you are guaranteed to find a range of handmade and locally produced food and drink.

The event will be held from 9am until 1pm, with Market Street closed to any traffic during this period. For more information go to thegreencocoateam.co.uk

2:22 – A Ghost Story

If you’re a fan of supernatural thrillers then this play is a must-see at His Majesty’s Theatre!

The Winner of Best New Play at the Whatsonstage Awards is running from Tuesday until Saturday this week, featuring some familiar faces — Including Jay McGuiness from The Wanted, Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade, George Rainsford best known for his roles in Call the Midwife and Casualty, and Hollyoaks actress Vera Chok.

To get tickets for this intense show filled with emerging secrets and a lot of laughs, go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Ruth Cassidy Exhibition

From Friday March 1, the Dunblane-based artist’s exhibition with be available to the public at Arkade Gallery, showcasing her contemporary collage work.

Ruth will be journeying to Aberdeen for her first solo show, featuring her abstract pieces which have been constructed using colourful cutouts and images from magazines and books.

Her works of art will be on display 12.30pm till 5pm, Monday to Saturday, until March 15. For more information go to the Arkade Gallery Facebook page.