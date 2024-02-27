5 things to do this weekend: A Ghost Story at HMT and farmers market in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: A Ghost Story at HMT and farmers market in Stonehaven

There is something for everyone this weekend from an award-winning play at His Majesty's Theatre to food and drink stalls in Stonehaven.

Spend the night listening to Rolling Stones classics at the Tivoli Theatre this Saturday! Image: Darrell Benns
Spend the night listening to Rolling Stones classics at the Tivoli Theatre this Saturday! Image: Darrell Benns
By Abby Ross

If you’ve got a free weekend, why not spend it at a nostalgic concert or pay a visit to Ruth Cassidy’s creative art exhibit at Arkade Gallery in Aberdeen?

The Rolling Stones Story

Head over to the Tivoli Theatre this Saturday to celebrate the music of the world’s greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll band.

Spend the night in the company of Mick Jagger look-alike, Paul Ashworth, accompanied by an incredible production, talented musicians, and nostalgic hits.

There are still a few tickets left at aberdeenperformingarts.com, so grab yours now to witness this brilliant concert!

Wedding Exhibition

The Beach Ballroom is set to host one of Scotland’s largest wedding shows this Sunday from 11.30am to 4pm,  perfect for any upcoming brides and grooms!

With 75 creative wedding specialists and exclusive promotions, this event is ideal for anyone planning their special day.

Get your bridal party together for a day full of inspiration — from cakes and venues to kilts and dresses. For more information go to aberdeenweddingexhibition.co.uk

Find some beautiful dresses at this weekend’s Wedding Exhibition. Image: Shutterstock

Farmers market

Stonehaven is the setting for a farmers market. which takes place on the first Saturday of every month, on Market Street in the town centre.

With approximately 20 different stalls, you are guaranteed to find a range of handmade and locally produced food and drink.

The event will be held from 9am until 1pm, with Market Street closed to any traffic during this period.  For more information go to thegreencocoateam.co.uk

A visit to the farmers market is a great weekend activity.

2:22 – A Ghost Story

If you’re a fan of supernatural thrillers then this play is a must-see at His Majesty’s Theatre!

The Winner of Best New Play at the Whatsonstage Awards is running from Tuesday until Saturday this week, featuring some familiar faces — Including Jay McGuiness from The Wanted, Emmerdale actress Fiona Wade, George Rainsford best known for his roles in Call the Midwife and Casualty, and Hollyoaks actress Vera Chok.

To get tickets for this intense show filled with emerging secrets and a lot of laughs, go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

Come and watch the incredible play at His Majesty’s Theatre this weekend! Image: Kenny Elrick

Ruth Cassidy Exhibition

From Friday March 1, the Dunblane-based artist’s exhibition with be available to the public at Arkade Gallery, showcasing her contemporary collage work.

Ruth will be journeying to Aberdeen for her first solo show, featuring her abstract pieces which have been constructed using colourful cutouts and images from magazines and books.

Her works of art will be on display 12.30pm till 5pm, Monday to Saturday, until March 15. For more information go to the Arkade Gallery Facebook page.

 

