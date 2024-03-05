Torry Raac crisis: Insurance firms ‘already withdrawing cover’ for home owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Torry Raac crisis: Insurance firms ‘already withdrawing cover’ for home owners

Hundreds of council tenants are being relocated but around 140 private owners of former council homes face financial pain.

By Adele Merson
Tenants in Torry council homes with Raac in their roofs are to be moved out "as soon as possible". Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Tenants in Torry council homes with Raac in their roofs are to be moved out "as soon as possible". Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Property owners of Raac-riddled homes in Torry are already seeing insurance cover withdrawn and mortgages becoming worthless, MSPs heard in a plea for help at Holyrood.

Hundreds of council tenants in Torry are being permanently relocated over fears about Raac, or reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, in their homes.

Of the 500 properties needing to be vacated, 364 belong to the council, with 65 of those empty at the moment.

Around 140 private owners of former council properties are also affected. 

Audrey Nicoll, MSP for the area, raised the alarm at Holyrood on Tuesday.

‘Very difficult’

“Many have mortgages still outstanding and will see a drop. Not just into negative but potentially zero equity”, she said.

“Insurance companies are already withdrawing cover, leaving residents in a very difficult financial predicament.”

SNP Government minister Shirley-Anne Somerville, in parliament, said individual decisions on each property are for the lender or insurer.

But she claimed the Scottish Government will continue talks with the Association of British Insurers to urge them to take a “responsible stance”.

She added: “They will hopefully appreciate that it is a worrying time for everyone involved.”

Funding row

A political row quickly emerged in the days since the problem was uncovered over the lack of financial support from either the Scottish or UK governments.

Aberdeen City Council agreed a £3 million programme to relocate tenants from 299 council homes “as soon as possible” due to the collapse-risk concrete.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr said the council will need support after “years of under funding” from Holyrood.

But Ms Somerville blamed Westminster for the financial predicament the Scottish Government faces, which is a nearly 10% cut in capital funding.

Residents in Balnagask Road in Torry were in floods of tears when they read the letter telling them they would be evacuated over concerns for Raac in the roof. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Residents in Balnagask Road in Torry were in floods of tears when they read the letter telling them they would be evacuated over concerns for Raac in the roof. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

She added “not one single penny” had been provided from UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt despite previously promising funding would be made available for Raac.

Speaking on Friday to the P&J in Aberdeen, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ruled out any extra support for Torry residents coming from Westminster.

He said the issue should be handled locally, adding that the Scottish Government had received “record” funding.

Council tenants having to move will be given £1,500 to cover rehoming costs. 

Rishi Sunak said no extra cash was available from Westminster. Image: PA.

Additional “disturbance payments” will fund removals, new carpets and school transport costs up until the end of term – if youngsters have to move to another part of the city.

Torry residents reeling from the Raac news are being urged to take part in a protest outside Aberdeen City Council’s HQ at Marischal College later this month.

Mr Kerr said: “Shirley-Anne Somerville’s attitude of ‘it’s the council’s responsibility’ is nothing short of disgraceful at a time when Aberdeen residents face losing their homes.”

Torry Raac crisis: Fury and ‘floods of tears’ at evacuation plan as residents fear becoming ‘homeless’

More from Scottish politics

MP George Galloway. Image: Supplied
Labour MP warns George Galloway 'make a circus of himself' at Westminster
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to the media during a visit to Baker Hughes in Montrose, Angus. Picture date: Friday March 1, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire
Worried north-east Tories heap pressure on Rishi Sunak over oil and gas windfall tax
Owners of former council homes in Torry are being recommended to hire structural engineers to assess Raac in their properties. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Rishi Sunak says no extra cash to help Aberdonians losing their Raac-riddled homes
Transgender prisoner Tiffany Scott died after becoming unwell at HMP Grampian (Alamy/PA)
Death of transgender prisoner Tiffany Scott treated as ‘unexplained’ by police
Galloway is one of the areas in the running to be Scotland’s next national park (Alamy/PA)
One of Scotland’s poorest rural areas shortlisted for National Park status
First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife, Nadia El-Nakla. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf 'delighted' to announce wife Nadia El-Nakla's pregnancy
The Lost Valley of Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock.
Where are the five areas in the running to become Scotland's next national park?
Rear view of kids raising hands while teacher explaining the functioning of human skeleton in classroom at school; Shutterstock ID 1352177357; Purchase Order: -
Highland budget: Primary school principal teacher posts to go as councillors clash over £66m…
Ambulances parked outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency ward.
Humza Yousaf 'not happy' at shock ambulance waits in Aberdeen
Iain Anderson has defected from the Tories.
Aberdeen businessman who advised Labour says new 'GB Energy' HQ must be based in…

Conversation