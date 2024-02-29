Torry Raac crisis: Fury and ‘floods of tears’ at evacuation plan as residents fear becoming ‘homeless’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torry Raac crisis: Fury and ‘floods of tears’ at evacuation plan as residents fear becoming ‘homeless’

People who have made Balnagask home over the last few decades were "absolutely devastated" by news they could be forced out of their homes by the end of the summer.

By Alastair Gossip
Hannah Chowdhry bought a home in Torry in June 2023 She wasn't told there might in Raac in the roof. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Angry families met news they would be evacuated permanently from their homes in Balnagask with tears and disbelief.

Meanwhile one defiant pensioner shrugged off the concern, happy to wait out the potentially dangerous concrete in his roof which will force hundreds to be moved from Torry by the summer’s end.

A student said her first home, bought only months ago, was forcing her “closer and closer to being homeless”.

Aberdeen City Council broke the news to residents in Balnagask after a behind-closed-doors meeting on Thursday morning.

There, they agreed to a £3 million programme to move tenants from 299 council homes “as soon as possible”.

Tenants in Torry council homes with Raac in their roofs are to be moved out "as soon as possible". Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Letters were delivered by hand soon after. Council tenants and those living in privately-owned homes received different messages.

Those renting from the local authority were told of an appointment with a housing officer to begin the process of decanting from their homes.

The others were given a link to a website listing structural engineers, told to review their home insurance and given a phone number for the housing department.

Across the water in Marischal College, council chief landlord Stephen Booth told The P&J: “The main thing is our tenants, and what we need to do as a landlord.”

Torry Raac residents: ‘I don’t want to be moved to a s***hole’

Many of those we spoke to were scared to give their name, shaken by the lunchtime bomb dropped on them.

Torry is a “dumping ground”, one woman tells me – so this shouldn’t surprise them.

Part of the required anonymity is a suspicion of the council after numerous community blows in the name of industrialisation.

“Where are they going to put us all?” the 64-year-old asks.

“This is a quiet area and I don’t want to be moved to a s***hole.

“There have never been any problems here.”

Residents in Balnagask Road in Torry were in floods of tears when they read the letter telling them they would be evacuated over concerns for Raac in the roof. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Leaning across the fence, her neighbour adds: “I was stressed enough when they put the hatches in – and that’s all been for nothing.”

She’s referring to the hundreds of inspection hatches that have been installed in roofs around Balnagask, as engineers looked for Raac.

Some were cut into the ceiling in the last few days – as council chiefs considered word from engineers that houses would need to be emptied.

The pair, Torry quines for decades, agree they want a say in where they go next.

And that they won’t accept a downgrade in the rush to vacate the properties.

“If they can spend money doing up houses from refugees, they can do it for us.

“The Scottish Government needs to step in with money again.”

They have watched next door as engineers tore apart a flat-roofed property identical to theirs, as they worked to better understand what condition the crumbly concrete was in.

‘I was in floods of tears when I read my Raac letter’

Down Balnagask Road, a husband and wife worry about leaving their home, a council property they’ve been in for nearly 20 years.

This Torry home is understood to have been carved apart by the council's engineers as they worked to understand how the Raac in the Balnagask roofs had aged. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
“I am absolutely devastated,” the woman tells us. “I was in floods of tears as I read the letter.

“I’m 76 and don’t want to be moving. What does ‘as soon as possible’ mean for us?

“I would understand if they were moving us out while the house is made safe – but this is permanently.”

Her husband adds: “There are lots of places I know I don’t want to live.

“And we have put so much of our own time and money into this place.

“I just don’t understand how they will move all of these people.”

‘I have been in Torry all my life – I’m not moving’

Down the slope in Pentland Crescent, a young mother – who found sanctuary in her council house after years of struggling with mental health – says she’s “f***ing p****ed off” at the letter.

Council staff out at Torry homes in October as the search for Raac in more than 300 local authority homes began. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
“I’m not moving unless I have no option. I have been in Torry all my life.

“My youngest son is upset at the idea. He has ADHD and the school and support are great.

“I really don’t want to move.”

While the council looks to move its tenants in the next couple of months, the way forward is less clear for private occupants.

One despondent dog walker reveals he’s only recently spent £40,000 replacing windows, doors and insulation on his home.

‘I thought I was set for life when I bought my Torry flat’

Meanwhile Ronald Clark, 84, is another keen to wait out the Raac.

He bought his one-bed former council flat privately 20 years ago, above what’s still a council flat below.

Owners of former council homes in Torry are being recommended to hire structural engineers to assess Raac in their properties. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
“It seems owners are being left to our own devices – I thought the council would at least have come and spoken to us.

“This is all because the council in the 60s made a cheap job of building these homes.

“Now if I were to try and sell it, no one could get a mortgage to buy it.

“I thought I was set for life when I bought this flat. I can’t afford to hire a structural engineer.

“The council is not going to do anything for my flat, they want me to do it – but it’s their roof too.

“I am quite happy to stay here supposing there is nothing happening to the roof in the next few years, I am happy the way it is.”

‘I am getting closer and closer to being homeless’ says Torry student, left to deal with Raac roof herself

While Mr Clark thought he’d bought his last home, Hannah Chowdhry only recently bought her first.

The Aberdeen University student is organising a petition and protest, to get Aberdeen City Council to provide more help for Torry’s Raac-affected homeowners.

Ms Chowdhry, an aberdeen student says it feels like the council has turned their backs on private landlords
“I am more worried than I was before now I have this letter saying the council will start evacuating its tenants.

“I can’t afford to do the same, I spent all my savings to buy my home. The Raac should have been flagged then.

“It will cost thousands to survey the property and tens of thousands more to repair the roof if that is needed.

The 19-year-old adds: “It seems the council don’t care enough to help. I am getting closer and closer to being homeless – and that is very scary.

“That was not something I ever considered might happen when I thought about buying my first home.”

Aberdeen City Council has a frequently asked questions page on its website for tenants and owners impacted by Raac.

Hundreds of Torry council tenants to be moved out ‘as soon as possible’ amid Raac crisis

