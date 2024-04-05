Is ‘just transition’ an empty slogan? Climate lawyer says north-east shortchanged by government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Is ‘just transition’ an empty slogan? Climate lawyer says north-east shortchanged by government

Tessa Khan’s group, Uplift, is challenging the Rosebank field off Shetland and argues politicians are not preparing for the future.

Offshore workers.
Offshore workers were told there will be a 'just transition' from fossil fuel. Image: Shutterstock.
By Andy Philip

A campaigning lawyer challenging the push for more oil extraction says the north-east is being shortchanged with empty slogans on the future of crucial energy jobs.

Tessa Khan’s group, Uplift, says political promises of jobs and security beyond the fossil fuel era – dubbed the “just transition” – are not being backed by action.

“Just Transition is an empty slogan,” she told the P&J.

“The real challenge for the Scottish and UK governments is that oil gas is in long-term decline.

“The transition is going to happen, but it is not ‘just’.”

Tessa Khan, of Uplift.
Tessa Khan, of Uplift. Image: Uplift

Rosebank legal challenge

Ms Khan, an experienced climate lawyer, was reflecting on the tension in Britain’s energy policies as she waits for two key legal decisions.

The first, known as the Finch case, concerns whether a project in Surrey should go ahead.

Once that’s dealt with, environmentalists are braced for a decision in the Court of Session in Scotland on Rosebank, an oil field near Shetland.

The decision to explore there caused anger among those who argue the focus should be on moving away from fossil fuels.

They fear it only pushes the big challenge down the to-do list.

Ms Khan thinks the argument against Rosebank is strong.

Campaigners take part in a "stop Rosebank" protest in Edinburgh, after the controversial Equinor Rosebank North Sea oilfield was given the go-ahead.
Campaigners take part in a “stop Rosebank” protest in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

She claims four key points were missing: the impact of burning the fuel extracted, the emissions from extraction, the impact on marine environment and lack of clarity on published reasons for going ahead.

Its backers say the development will create hundreds of new jobs and lead to £6 billion being spent in the North Sea supply chain anchored in Aberdeen.

‘Missing in action’

While Uplift waits for courts to decide, Ms Khan wants more from the politicians in charge.

“Governments have been missing on action,” she says.

Shareholders and debts are serviced by “eye watering” profits but investment in communities is not high.

Meanwhile, the argument about small policy differences in setting a windfall tax on profits is a “distraction” from the central challenge, she claims.

“The UK has impressive climate policies but as a big fossil fuel producer it doesn’t match up,” she adds.

“It’s shocking that jobs in the promised just transition haven’t materialised. We’ve got to get this right.”

Windfall tax row

Rishi Sunak extended the windfall tax, and left Scottish Tories with a headache. Image: PA.

Political leaders know the north-east is waiting for answers as they eye the upcoming general election, which will be held at some point this year.

Labour annoyed business leaders in the city by backing windfall taxes.

But then the Conservatives – who were happy to join the criticism – extended it anyway.

On the SNP, Ms Khan wants more clarity.

“The presumption against new oil was clear under Nicola Sturgeon,” she said.

“It’s not so clear anymore.”

The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero says the country will still need some oil and gas, even at “net zero” emissions in 2050.

“We expect to attract a further £100 billion of low carbon investment by 2030, supporting new British industries in the UK, including Scotland, supporting up to £480,000 green jobs in 2030,” the department said.

A Scottish Government spokesman said the industry makes a significant contribution to the economy.

“The First Minister has been clear that any further extraction and use of fossil fuels must be consistent with Scotland’s climate obligations,” the spokesman added.

“The Scottish Government’s focus is on meeting the country’s energy security needs, reducing emissions and delivering affordable energy supplies, whilst ensuring a just transition for the oil and gas workforce to a net-zero future as North Sea resources decline.”

Oil and gas licensing is controlled by the UK Government.

More from Politics

Anas Sarwar was speaking ahead of a campaign visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scots forced to foot the bill for Tory and SNP mismanagement, says Sarwar
Humza Yousaf will highlight calls for a rural visa pilot scheme to benefit rural businesses (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Government imposing ‘significant damage’ on rural Scotland, warns Yousaf
From Saturday carer’s leave will become a legal entitlement (Alamy/PA)
Unpaid leave ‘huge step forward for millions of carers’
Millions of workers will receive a national insurance cut as the new tax year gets underway (Peter Byrne/PA)
Millions of workers to enjoy national insurance cut as new tax year starts
New orders to crack down on disruptive protests can impose a range of restraints including preventing people from being in a particular place or area, participating in disruptive activities and being with protest groups at given times (James Manning/PA)
New laws to crack down on disruptive protests come into force
Calls to halt arms sales to Israel in the aftermath of the death of three British aid workers have been called ‘shallow gesture politics’ (CPL Tim Laurence RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
Calls to stop arms sales to Israel ‘shallow gesture politics’, says Tory MP
The head of the National Education Union has said the Government should hold an inquiry into ‘dangerous’ content which young people are able to access on their smartphones (Yui Mok/PA)
Government should hold inquiry into pupils’ access to ‘dangerous’ online content
A photograph of Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire. Her sister Prof Julia Waters is to address the NEU conference in Bournemouth on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ofsted reform delays ‘put more lives at risk’, Ruth Perry’s sister will warn
Daisy, a four month old pug dog, arrives at Harmsworth Memorial Animal Hospital in north London (File photo/Clara Molden/PA)
MPs call for crackdown on ‘designer’ dog clinics and unlicensed breeders
Rachel Reeves is set to make another attack on the Government’s economic record during a visit to Blackpool on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Labour to attack ‘tax double whammy’ on campaign trip to Blackpool

Conversation