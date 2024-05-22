‘Final insult’: Rishi Sunak calls election in first week of school holidays across the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Final insult’: Rishi Sunak calls election in first week of school holidays across the north

The Tory prime minister's July 4 date will disrupt family getaways and turn this into a postal election for many.

By Andy Philip
Rishi Sunak stood in the rain to announce the date. Image: PA.
Rishi Sunak has disrupted family holiday plans and turned the July 4 election into a rush for postal votes.

The date is in the middle of the first week of the Scottish school holidays across most of Scotland – except Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Politicians were quick to point out the date clash when the prime minister named the date in a rain-soaked announcement outside Downing Street on Wednesday at 5pm.

Orkney and Shetland Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael said: “It is not the best date for Scottish parents as the school holidays will be under way by then but that was obviously not a consideration for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.”

He encouraged people to sort out their postal votes as soon as possible.

Pete Wishart with John Swinney at a previous election. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart wrote: “A Scottish school summer holiday election is the final insult this Tory Government can impose on Scotland.”

He added that they will “not care a jot”.

Alba MP Neale Hanvey, contesting Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy at the election, said: “Sums up a Westminster government clueless to the goings on in Scotland.

“There would need to be a massive postal vote drive as last year more than half of Scots took a summer holiday outwith the UK. Many of them will not be at home to vote on polling day.”

However, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – MP for Moray – said he’s ready for the vote, singling out the SNP as opponents.

“The Scottish Conservatives are ready to take the fight to the SNP and beat the nationalists in crucial seats up and down Scotland,” he said.

When are schools on holiday across the north and north-east?

In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, term ends on July 5 – a week later than many others.

But in Moray and in the Highlands, term ends on June 28.

Schools in Western Isles close on June 27.

Shetland closes schools on June 28.

And in Orkney, term ends on July 3.

Register for a postal vote on the UK Government site here.

Conversation