John Swinney’s Shetland visit called off as plane unable to land

First Minister John Swinney had to call off a visit to Shetland on Friday after his plane was unable to land on the island due to fog.

Mr Swinney’s flight circled Sumburgh Airport several times before it was diverted back to Edinburgh.

He had been due to announce a £5 million funding package to support island communities during the visit, designed to help tackle tackle local issues and invest in new opportunities.

A Scottish Government spokesman confirmed: “Due to the weather in Shetland the plane carrying the first minister was unable to land.

“He looks forward to visiting Shetland in the near future.”

Mr Swinney was also due to use the visit for campaign stop in Lerwick alongside the SNP’s election candidate for Orkney and Shetland Robert Leslie.

SNP vs Liberal Democrat showdown expect

Mr Leslie will face of against current MP Alistair Carmichael, who was first elected in 2001.

At the most recent election in 2019, Mr Carmichael secured a majority of 2,500.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Swinney had promised to take the party’s message to “every doorstep in Scotland”.

He said: “Neither Labour nor the Liberal Democrats offer any alternative to broken Brexit Britain.

“The SNP is the only party that will put Scotland first, as history proves. We are the only party that offers people in Scotland a route back into the European Union through independence.”

“And under my leadership as First Minister, the SNP is the only party that will continue to remain focused on the priorities of the people of Scotland. That’s why I am delighted to be here in Shetland today announcing £5 million of SNP Government investment in our island communities.”