Alex Salmond’s body to be flown to Aberdeen Airport in flight paid for by private individual

Alex Salmond’s body will be flown to Aberdeen Airport in a private flight paid for by a private individual, it has been confirmed.

The former first minister died on Saturday afternoon, aged 69, from a heart attack shortly after giving a speech at an event in North Macedonia.

The UK and Scottish Governments have been locked in talks since the weekend over the return of Mr Salmond’s body to Scotland.

But a statement from the Alba Party confirmed he will be repatriated from the country to Aberdeen Airport on a private charter jet paid for by a private citizen.

The party said: “The family of Alex Salmond are able to advise that an agreement has been reached to charter a private plane, the costs of which will be paid for by a private citizen, for the purpose of transporting and returning the body of the former first minister Alex Salmond from Ohrid, North Macedonia, to Aberdeen.”

The former first minister’s family will make an announcement in due course about the funeral arrangements and a memorial service to honour his life.

‘Incredibly grateful’

Acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill said: “The family of Alex Salmond would like to put on record their appreciation to the North Macedonian Government for expediting the necessary procedures to allow Alex’s body to be released.

“The family would also like to thank the UK and Scottish Governments for their endeavours to put in place the swift arrangements to bring Alex Salmond home to Scotland.

“The family are incredibly grateful for the support which is being provided by a private citizen to charter a private plane to allow Alex’s body to come home to Scotland.

“It brings a great deal of comfort to Moira and other members of the family to know that he will soon be home with them.

“The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time and will be making an announcement in due course about the funeral arrangements and a memorial service to honour the life of Alex Salmond.”