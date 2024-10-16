Alex Salmond’s body to be flown to Aberdeen Airport in flight paid for by private individual

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Salmond’s body to be flown to Aberdeen Airport in flight paid for by private individual

The former first minister's body will return to the north-east where he lived with his wife Moira in the Buchan village of Strichen.

By Adele Merson
Former First Minister Alex Salmond in Strichen on the day of the 2014 independence referendum. Image: PA.
Former First Minister Alex Salmond in Strichen on the day of the 2014 independence referendum. Image: PA.

Alex Salmond’s body will be flown to Aberdeen Airport in a private flight paid for by a private individual, it has been confirmed.

The former first minister died on Saturday afternoon, aged 69, from a heart attack shortly after giving a speech at an event in North Macedonia.

The UK and Scottish Governments have been locked in talks since the weekend over the return of Mr Salmond’s body to Scotland.

But a statement from the Alba Party confirmed he will be repatriated from the country to Aberdeen Airport on a private charter jet paid for by a private citizen.

Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The party said: “The family of Alex Salmond are able to advise that an agreement has been reached to charter a private plane, the costs of which will be paid for by a private citizen, for the purpose of transporting and returning the body of the former first minister Alex Salmond from Ohrid, North Macedonia, to Aberdeen.”

The former first minister’s family will make an announcement in due course about the funeral arrangements and a memorial service to honour his life.

‘Incredibly grateful’

Acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill said: “The family of Alex Salmond would like to put on record their appreciation to the North Macedonian Government for expediting the necessary procedures to allow Alex’s body to be released.

“The family would also like to thank the UK and Scottish Governments for their endeavours to put in place the swift arrangements to bring Alex Salmond home to Scotland.

Alex Salmond and his wife Moira at the 2015 general election count in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“The family are incredibly grateful for the support which is being provided by a private citizen to charter a private plane to allow Alex’s body to come home to Scotland.

“It brings a great deal of comfort to Moira and other members of the family to know that he will soon be home with them.

“The family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time and will be making an announcement in due course about the funeral arrangements and a memorial service to honour the life of Alex Salmond.”

 

Conversation