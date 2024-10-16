Fraserburgh to be battered by 60mph winds as weather alerts issued

The Met Office has issued a warning for gale-force winds for the whole of the north of Scotland – with Fraserburgh expected to be hit worst with 60mph winds.

Two alerts have issued for the coming days, the first spanning eight hours on Friday for the whole of the Western Isles, Skye and part of the west coast.

Strong winds are expected between 7am and 3pm, and residents are being warned of potential disruption to transport services as well as coastal flooding and power cuts.

Two warnings for wind issued within days of each other

Less than 48 hours later, a further band of strong winds will hit northern Scotland.

The warning – which affects the whole of Scotland – will come into effect from 3am on Sunday and remain in place until noon on Monday.

In the north-east, Fraserburgh will be among the worst affected with 60mph winds expected.

Peterhead will experience gusts of up to 55mph, with Aberdeen and Stonehaven also reaching beyond 50mph.

In Moray, wind speeds should not exceed 50mph as Lossiemouth and Elgin brace for forecasts of around 49 to 47 mph.

Turning to the Highlands, Inverness will experience similar conditions to those in Aberdeen.

However, further north, conditions will be worse, with John O’Groats reaching highs of 59mph.

At the Cairngorms, forecasters predict gusts of up to 65mph will batter the summit over the two days.

Meanwhile, skiers at the base station will experience wind speeds of up to 52mph.

The Met Office warns the weather could pose a small chance of injury and danger to life.

Motorists are also being warned of potential disruption in the form of road closures due to fallen debris.