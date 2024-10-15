Strichen’s street name pledge for late Alex Salmond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strichen’s street name pledge for late Alex Salmond

Locals have been deciding what they could do as a village to commemorate the politician's life.

By Graham Fleming
Locals have voted to name a street after the late Alex Salmond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Locals have voted to name a street after the late Alex Salmond. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Residents of Strichen hope to name a stretch of road after their late neighbour, former First Minister Alex Salmond.

Discussions have been launched asking locals what the best way would be to honour the former Alba and SNP leader and village resident.

Salmond moved into a converted mill in the Aberdeenshire village several years ago with wife Moira.

Following his death, locals remembered him as a “friendly” and “charming” man who would always stop for a “yap”.

Alex Salmond outside his home in Strichen. Image: PA

In a discussion in online group ‘Strichen Folk’ started by local Kirstie Winter, the most “popular idea” includes changing the name of the drive leading to Strichen Lodge in his honour.

They say he was “instrumental in securing funding” for its renovation.

Name options being voted on include ‘Salmond Way’, ‘Salmond View’ or ‘Alex Salmond Drive’, with more than 70 per cent of the votes currently swaying towards ‘Alex Salmond Way’.

Other suggestions include renaming the lake area ‘Alex Salmond Memorial Park’, erecting a statue of Salmond in the village, lighting up the town hall with a saltire in his memory, or renaming the football park.

George McBey, a local resident paid tribute to Mr Salmond with flowers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Despite local support for the move, all street name changes are subject to Aberdeenshire Council’s approval.

Once a new name is decided, interested parties will need to submit an application form, which in some cases, depending on the importance and size of the street or property, will also require approval from local community councils or elected officials.

Village comes together to honour Strichen resident

The former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, died last Saturday at the age of 69 after travelling to make a speech in North Macedonia.

Since then, the political world has came together to pay tribute to the renowned politician.

The Press and Journal also visited the quiet village of Strichen to talk to his neighbours on Sunday.

Locals said they remembered him as a friendly neighbour who would “always give you a wave”.

Conversation