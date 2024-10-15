Strichen’s street name pledge for late Alex Salmond

Residents of Strichen hope to name a stretch of road after their late neighbour, former First Minister Alex Salmond.

Discussions have been launched asking locals what the best way would be to honour the former Alba and SNP leader and village resident.

Salmond moved into a converted mill in the Aberdeenshire village several years ago with wife Moira.

Following his death, locals remembered him as a “friendly” and “charming” man who would always stop for a “yap”.

In a discussion in online group ‘Strichen Folk’ started by local Kirstie Winter, the most “popular idea” includes changing the name of the drive leading to Strichen Lodge in his honour.

They say he was “instrumental in securing funding” for its renovation.

Name options being voted on include ‘Salmond Way’, ‘Salmond View’ or ‘Alex Salmond Drive’, with more than 70 per cent of the votes currently swaying towards ‘Alex Salmond Way’.

Other suggestions include renaming the lake area ‘Alex Salmond Memorial Park’, erecting a statue of Salmond in the village, lighting up the town hall with a saltire in his memory, or renaming the football park.

Despite local support for the move, all street name changes are subject to Aberdeenshire Council’s approval.

Once a new name is decided, interested parties will need to submit an application form, which in some cases, depending on the importance and size of the street or property, will also require approval from local community councils or elected officials.

Village comes together to honour Strichen resident

The former First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, died last Saturday at the age of 69 after travelling to make a speech in North Macedonia.

Since then, the political world has came together to pay tribute to the renowned politician.

The Press and Journal also visited the quiet village of Strichen to talk to his neighbours on Sunday.

Locals said they remembered him as a friendly neighbour who would “always give you a wave”.