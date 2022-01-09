Free lateral flow tests to remain says UK minister amid reports of scaling back

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lateral flow tests will remain free despite reports they face the axe within weeks, the UK Government’s education secretary has insisted.

Nadhim Zahawi responded to criticism after it was suggested their universal availability could be limited to high-risk settings and for people with symptoms.

The Sunday Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would make the announcement “within weeks”.

However, Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday that he was “puzzled” by the report and insisted ministers were “not calling to an end to free lateral flow tests”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government had not signed up to the move, but if Mr Johnson was “really considering this” it would be “utterly wrongheaded”.

She added that it was “hard to imagine much that would be less helpful to trying to ‘live with’ Covid”.

The SNP leader also questioned the funding arrangements for UK nations who want to continue to offer free lateral flow tests.

Better question: What happens via Barnett Formula to @scotgov funding if UK government axes free tests? Testing so vital, we’d have to consider continued funding but it would then come from existing budgets. More evidence that current UK funding rules not fit for purpose https://t.co/PGowMTheaE — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 8, 2022

The Scottish Government accesses lateral flow tests that are procured by the UK Government on behalf of all four natons, and it pays for them via funding arrangements as part of the UK-wide national testing programme.

Speaking on Sky, Mr Zahawi said: “I saw that story this morning, which I was slightly puzzled by because I don’t recognise it at all. This is absolutely not where we are at.

“For January alone 425 million lateral flow tests (are) coming in and they will continue to be available for free.

“I don’t really recognise where that story is coming from.”

SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, described the reports “dangerous and, quite frankly, mind boggling”.

He demanded the UK Government commit to fund lateral flow tests for “everybody for as long as necessary”.

A UK Government spokesman did not address whether access to free tests will be scaled back in the future.

He added: “Everyone can continue to get free tests and we are continuing to encourage people to use rapid tests when they need them.

“Testing continues to play an important role in helping people live their day-to-day lives, keep businesses running and keep young people in school.”