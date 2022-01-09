Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Free lateral flow tests to remain says UK minister amid reports of scaling back

Lateral flow tests will remain free despite reports they face the axe within weeks, the UK Government's education secretary has insisted.
By Adele Merson
January 9, 2022, 10:20 am Updated: January 9, 2022, 2:25 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Nadhim Zahawi responded to criticism after it was suggested their universal availability could be limited to high-risk settings and for people with symptoms.

The Sunday Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would make the announcement “within weeks”.

However, Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday that he was “puzzled” by the report and insisted ministers were “not calling to an end to free lateral flow tests”.

UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has sought to quash reports on the axing of free lateral flow tests.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government had not signed up to the move, but if Mr Johnson was “really considering this” it would be “utterly wrongheaded”.

She added that it was “hard to imagine much that would be less helpful to trying to ‘live with’ Covid”.

The SNP leader also questioned the funding arrangements for UK nations who want to continue to offer free lateral flow tests.

The Scottish Government accesses lateral flow tests that are procured by the UK Government on behalf of all four natons, and it pays for them via funding arrangements as part of the UK-wide national testing programme.

Speaking on Sky, Mr Zahawi said: “I saw that story this morning, which I was slightly puzzled by because I don’t recognise it at all. This is absolutely not where we are at.

“For January alone 425 million lateral flow tests (are) coming in and they will continue to be available for free.

“I don’t really recognise where that story is coming from.”

Lateral flow test.

SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, described the reports “dangerous and, quite frankly, mind boggling”.

He demanded the UK Government commit to fund lateral flow tests for “everybody for as long as necessary”.

A UK Government spokesman did not address whether access to free tests will be scaled back in the future.

He added: “Everyone can continue to get free tests and we are continuing to encourage people to use rapid tests when they need them.

“Testing continues to play an important role in helping people live their day-to-day lives, keep businesses running and keep young people in school.”

