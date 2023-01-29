Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirsty Muir says X Games medal was ‘dream come true’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen freestyle skier Kirty Muir was thrilled to land her first X Games medal in the women’s big air in Aspen, Colorado.

The 18-year-old claimed the bronze medal in the event with a score of 85 – six behind Canadian winner Megan Oldham.

Tess Ledeux from France took silver on 90 points with three-time winner Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland in fourth on 84.

Muir wrote on social media: “Insane level of skiing tonight from everyone. So stoked to be a part of it! Landed my first ever 1620!

“Stoked to share the podium with Megan Oldham with the first women’s triple! And Tess Ledeux – absolute legend! Best night ever!

“Thank you to everyone for all your support. Dream come true.”

Dream come true for Kirsty Muir! A bronze medal at @XGames, and her first-ever 1620 🤟🥉pic.twitter.com/82ZBX804el — Team GB (@TeamGB) January 28, 2023

The Aberdonian followed up that success by winning another bronze in the women’s ski slopestyle. Oldham claimed gold, while Gremaud bagged silver.

Kirsty Muir 🇬🇧 is your bronze medalist in Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle at #XGames Aspen 2023! pic.twitter.com/aPDkxYeQ52 — X Games (@XGames) January 29, 2023

Jeep Women’s Ski Slopestyle Podium!

🥇: Megan Oldham 🇨🇦

🥈: @GremaudMathilde 🇨🇭

🥉: Kirsty Muir 🇬🇧#XGames Aspen 2023 pic.twitter.com/UKzjj16H0e — X Games (@XGames) January 29, 2023

Meanwhile Banchory’s Neil Simpson and his guide Rob Poth won a third medal at the World Para Alpine Skiing Championships in Spain.

The 20-year-old, who won gold in the Super-G and bronze in the giant slalom, finished 1.68 seconds behind Italian Giacomo Bertagnolli to win silver in the men’s vision impaired slalom..

Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Katie Guest, an Aberdeen student, won bronze in the women’s vision impaired slalom and silver in the giant slalom.

🥈 *added to the 🛒* Neil Simpson & @robert_poth are ending the @ParaSnowSports Alpine World Championships with an incredible 🥈 place in Slalom at @espotesqui 🔥🤩 Well done to the entire team 🇬🇧🫶#gbsnowsport pic.twitter.com/awSL9jH09j — GB Snowsport (@GBSnowsport) January 29, 2023