Ayrton Senna’s legacy remains undiminished 30 years after his death at Imola in 1994

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ayrton Senna’s legacy remains undiminished 30 years after his death at Imola in 1994

The Brazilian driver,who was killed at Imola, was the greatest of his generation and many regard him as the best in F1 history.

Ayrton Senna died 25 years ago on May 1, 1994.
Ayrton Senna died 25 years ago on May 1, 1994.
By Neil Drysdale

There are some sports stars whose lustre remains undimmed long after they have vanished into the ether.

It might be 30 years since the late, great and charismatic Ayrton Senna lost his life in a horrifying crash during the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola in 1994.

But even now, his achievements are undiminished, whether among the bossa nova brigade in Sao Paolo or in the wider sphere of those who love Formula One.

Hyperbole creeps into sport too readily these days. The term “genius” is employed too frequently. And it’s simplistic to be sentimental about those who have died too soon.

But ever since I spoke to Viviane Senna and learned about the wonderful work which she was doing for the underprivileged in her homeland, I’ve been struck by how Senna was one of the few competitors for whom the normal rules and regulations didn’t apply.

She told me: “Of course I miss him. But he is still with me. I have the memories in my heart. He wanted to make a difference, but not just in a racing car.

“When he came home to Brazil, he knew there were many who needed his help. So he helped them as best he could.”

That statement explains why there were so many stunned and incredulous faces on that terrible weekend for Grand Prix when two men perished.

The worst weekend since the 70s

The first was a little-known but talented Austrian youngster, Roland Ratzenberger, who was killed during qualifying; the second was a Brazilian whose name had become as synonymous with F1 as his compatriot, Pele, with football.

Nobody could quite believe it when the multi-world champion was involved in a dreadful collision at Tamburello which propelled him and his car into a concrete wall.

Astonishingly, despite the sadness and despair which was etched on the faces of those who attended to the stricken driver, the San Marino Grand Prix was allowed to continue, even though it was obvious that one of the greatest competitors the sport had ever known had suffered mortal wounds.

Ayrton Senna was killed weeks after praising the new F1 star, Michael Schumacher.

Eventually, more than four hours after the incident, came the news which everybody had dreaded and which cast a veil of tears over the world of sport.

Senna, gifted, mercurial, a hero in his homeland and throughout the globe, but also a mass of contradictions was dead at the age of just 34.

The veteran TV commentator, Murray Walker, described his passing as “the blackest day for Grand Prix racing I can remember”. Millions stood in homage across Brazil and the build-up to his funeral was on a par with the passing of a pontiff or president.

The Italian police launched their own painstaking investigation, while the FIA announced a series of new safety measures. In February 1995, a 500-page report was handed over to prosecutors, which suggested that a steering column had been the cause of Senna’s demise. But, as with so many other aspects of the tragedy, this was disputed.

The institute helped thousands

Ultimately, nobody ever made a film called “Clark”. Or “Stewart”. Or even “Fangio”.

But when “Senna” came out in 2010, everybody knew the subject matter and it was a resounding box-office triumph. It is a cliche to claim anybody is bigger than their sport, but Senna was so much more than just a multi-millionaire in the fast lane.

Even as he pocketed huge earnings, he invested much of it in the Ayrton Senna Institute in his homeland which continues to support tens of thousands of youngsters in Brazil.

Neil Drysdale: Murray Walker and Bill McLaren were TV greats who were born in the same week

The centre is now run by Viviane and she told me about the motivation behind the foundation; it was her brother’s concerns about the disparity between his riches and the endemic poverty which plagued his country. He wanted to make a difference,” she added. “And we have to keep working to make that happen.”

It was a sign that, in many respects, Senna was as close as we’ve come to witnessing a secular saint in a racing car.

He once said: “Many times, I find myself in a comfortable position and I don’t feel happy about it. So I have an enormous desire to to travel beyond my own limits.”

There are shades of Icarus in that remark. And nobody has ever forgotten him either.

More from Sport

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi is wary of Bayer Leverkusen (Alessandro Garofalo/AP)
Roma boss Daniele De Rossi admits Bayer Leverkusen have the fear factor
Billy Vunipola has been warned by Saracens for an incident that took place in a Spanish bar (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Billy Vunipola to face no Saracens action after Majorca arrest
Ronnie O’Sullivan was praised for an act of sportsmanship during his match against Stuart Bingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan praised for sportsmanship in evenly poised quarter-final
Australia’s Jason Day will bid to retain his CJ Cup Byron Nelson title in Texas this week (David Davies/PA)
No big night for Jason Day after long-awaited 2023 win in Texas
Carlos Alcaraz surrendered a one-set lead in Madrid to suffer a shock exit (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Carlos Alcaraz has long unbeaten Madrid Open run ended by Andrey Rublev
Andrew Porter was part of the Leinster team beaten by La Rochelle in last year’s Champions Cup final (Niall Carson/PA)
Andrew Porter using ‘hurt’ of recent seasons as Leinster chase Champions Cup win
Ronnie O’Sullivan, left, showed sportsmanship during his Crucible meeting with Stuart Bingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan appears to join the list of great sportsmanship acts
Alex Dombrandt is relishing Harlequins’ challenge against Toulouse (Adam Davy/PA)
Alex Dombrandt: No fear as Harlequins enter biggest week in club’s history
Simon Murray celebrates his opener against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Analysis: Ross County have bucked recurring Dingwall trend ahead of return to home action
5 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- WICK'S MARC MACGREGOR, LEFT, CELEBRATES MAKING IT 2-2 CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Wick Academy's Marc MacGregor on savouring his Highland League comeback