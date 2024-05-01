‘A bridge too far?’: 68 new Banchory homes could be approved despite concerns about schools, GP practice and squirrels

Plans by national housebuilder Cala Homes to create 68 new homes on the outskirts of Banchory have been slammed by angry residents.

Cala initially submitted proposals for the development at Upper Lochton last May.

But the proposal, which was then for 78 houses, was later withdrawn.

Determined developers went back to the drawing board and lodged an amended application earlier this year seeking permission for 68 properties instead.

The latest proposal will go before councillors next week and has been recommended for approval.

However, Banchory residents have voiced their opposition against the development.

A total of 58 locals wrote to the local authority to object to the plan.

Schools and medical facilities ‘can’t cope’

Lewis Morrison raised concerns that Banchory’s schools and GP practice was currently “struggling to cope with demand”.

He added: “Maybe we should be thinking about new schools and a doctor surgery before building any more houses.”

His view was backed by Colin Macleod who stated: “Banchory has been allowed to expand at too great a rate over the past few decades.

“The local catchment primary school is struggling to accommodate new pupils.

“Banchory has been asking for a new academy for over 15 years as its existing facilities are dated and in disrepair.

“The addition of more pupils will only exacerbate the problems that already exist.”

Road safety fears flagged

Gordon Mennie raised a number of safety concerns regarding the busy junction between Raemoir Road and Upper Lochton.

He explained: “With the increased number of homes in the application, and with no roundabout to show for it, safety is appearing to be neglected in favour of profit.

“It is not very safe having commercial vehicles and excess waste centre traffic travelling through the housing development where children, pets and wildlife will be present.”

While Briony Shrieve added: “This is a particularly dangerous junction as it is, with more houses it’s going to get even worse.

“The speed the cars come up the road is ridiculous.”

Banchory becoming ‘huge housing estate’

Jayne Christie suggested that any further housing developments would “completely erode” the rural character of the area.

In her objection she said: “Upper Lochton is a beautiful country road and any building should be sympathetic to this.

“These new style ‘trendy, boxy’ houses that seem to be fashionable at the moment would completely ruin the atmosphere.

“It is a disgrace and does not take into account at all the existing houses in Upper Lochton that will back onto these houses which would be overlooked.”

The town resident added: “The number of existing houses on the market is enormous compared with the past.

“People wanted to live in Banchory because it was a rural community.

“It is fast becoming a huge housing estate, but without the amenities to go with it.”

Concerns for wildlife and elderly residents too

But the concerns didn’t stop there.

Yolanda Christie raised fears that the development would affect wildlife living in the area including deer, red squirrels and woodpeckers.

She also believed the “noise and upset” from any construction could impact elderly residents already living in Upper Lochton.

While Andrew Tugwell suggested there was no need for another housing development in Banchory, and described this latest plan as a “bridge too far”.

What do council chiefs have to say?

However, council officials are happy with the proposal.

Planners said the character of the area would be “reflected in the design” and stated: “The landscaping fits successfully with existing features of the site.”

Meanwhile, the roads team confirmed that the staggered junction included in the plan was “acceptable”.

If approved, Cala Homes will press on with the development which is expected to primarily be four and five-bedroom properties.

Of the 68 homes, 17 will be affordable and range from one-bedroom apartments to three-bedroom houses.

A play area would also be included in the woodland to the south of the development along with bird and bee boxes to boost biodiversity in the area.

Cala boss says plans followed ‘extensive discussions’

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), said: “We have been in extensive discussions with Aberdeenshire Council regarding the proposals and welcome the positive recommendation.

“Following the council’s detailed technical feedback, the application was revised to include a new junction arrangement on Raemoir Road, replacing the existing road which is no longer suitable for the area or future planned growth.”

The application will be considered by members of the Marr area committee on Tuesday.