Cricket gets ready for COVID-19 shutdown even before season has started

Scottish cricket’s governing body has confirmed there will be a delayed start to the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 situation.

The summer’s activities would normally have been expected to start in the middle of April, with grassroots organisations planning to commence training nights in the next couple of weeks, especially after the clocks move forward on March 29.

But Cricket Scotland has revealed that all national, regional and age group training has been suspended until March 31 and will be subject to further review at that stage.

All CS participation within schools and clubs has been suspended until further notice and upcoming events such as CricketForce, Grounds Seminars and Coaches Association workshops have been cancelled or postponed.

Scotland’s Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures in Namibia in April are currently under review and will be subject to both ICC and government recommendations. The matches due to take place in the USA at the start of April have already been postponed.

The organisation confirmed that an update on the summer internationals against Australia and New Zealand will be given, following discussions with both the latter’s governing bodies.

Cricket Scotland has advised that “all schools and clubs should cease all cricket activity until further notice.” They added that general or other sizeable meetings of regional and umpire associations should not take place in person “for the foreseeable future.”

These steps mean there is little chance of the season starting until at least the middle of May, with the possibility of an abbreviated league and cup summer.

CS said: “In regard to the 2020 domestic season, we will be working with the regional associations in the next few days to assess whether the start of the season should be delayed and identify options for rescheduling if it is required.”

Unlike many other sports, cricket in Scotland has a very short window of opportunity, so any significant interruption or hiatus would hit many clubs hard.

Cricket Scotland’s chief executive, Gus Mackay, said on Monday: “We recognise these are challenging times and are mindful we require to remain calm, continue to take advice, work together as a sport and support each other.

”There will be a significant impact to cricket activities, but we will get through this.”

Cricket Scotland’s office in Edinburgh will close from March 18 until at least March 31.

For more information, go to www.cricketscotland.com