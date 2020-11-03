Argentina legend Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Argentina legend Diego Maradona is set to undergo surgery on a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona, who captained his country to victory at the 1986 World Cup, has been in hospital in Buenos Aires since Monday night after suffering from anaemia and dehydration.

The subdural haematoma, a type of brain bleed, was spotted during tests at a private clinic in La Plata, an hour’s drive south of Buenos Aires.

The 60-year-old’s personal physician Leopoldo Luque said the procedure was “routine surgery”.

Before the surgery, Luque told reporters: “He is lucid, he understands, he agrees with the intervention.

“It’s routine surgery. The majority of patients who have this type of haematoma are very old.

Maradona coaches Argentinian top flight side Gimnasia y Esgrima and he attended his side’s game against Patronato on Friday on his 60th birthday.

He was gifted a plaque and a cake but did not stay to watch the match with witnesses saying he looked “unwell and weak”.

Dozens of the club’s fans have travelled to the hospital since Monday evening, waving flags and holding posters with messages of support.

Journalist Martin Arevalo, a friend of the footballing legend, said: “At midday I spoke with him and he was feeling okay.

“Two hours later they showed him the results of a scan and he had a haematoma.

“They had to act quickly and they’re taking him to a clinic in Olivos (on the outskirts of Buenos Aires).

“The idea was that they would discharge him from hospital on Wednesday or Thursday but then they found this. The operation can’t wait.”