Steve Scott at the British Masters: Richie Ramsay likes working his brain at the Belfry

Richie Ramsay’s spending a bit of time in the gym these days but the “biggest muscle in the body” gets a workout at the Belfry, and he likes it that way.

The three-time tour champion from Aberdeen has been playing decently this last month, but he didn’t much like the easy-scoring courses of the Canary Islands swing just passed.

The rough, tough Brabazon Course at the Belfry is much more to his liking, and he’s going along nicely at three-under at the halfway point.

‘The best courses flex your biggest muscle’

“I like these tougher set ups,” he said. “It’s no surprise that when I play Wentworth, I feel comfortable there and feel as though I could play a course like that every week.

“They ask questions of you coming down the stretch and I feel I have the answers whereas some of the other courses we play don’t ask those questions.

“The best courses flex your biggest muscle and the biggest muscle is your mind. That’s definitely come across on some of the courses we play and the more I study course architecture.”

‘The more you play, you learn it asks questions of you’

Like everyone else, Ramsay has seen all the Ryder Cup history at the Belfry. It’s only been playing it more recently he’s developed an understanding of it.

“It’s a scoreable course if you get your eye in,” he said. “But, if you don’t, it becomes hard quickly and I think that’s a sign of a good golf course.

“Initially, when you play it, it doesn’t shoot out at you as being a brilliant course. But the more you play it, the more you learn it does ask questions of you.

“It’s also a lovely atmosphere – it has a nice feel to it. I always think as well that when we come back to the UK, there is something that makes it feel like a big tournament.

“There’s wind, there’s potentially rain, there’s always a challenge out there. I enjoy that as that’s the conditions I was used to growing up.”

His shot of the day didn’t bring due reward. After picking up birdies at 17 and 18 on Wednesday, he hit a five-iron into five feet at the 18th with a chance to do it again, but couldn’t convert.

‘One of my best driving rounds in the last two years’

“I had 205 yards and it was down off the left,” he said. I had a great 5-iron (Wednesday) and birdied it to a middle right flag.

“Today’s one came off perfect and it was an easy 4 from six feet,” he added ruefully.

“I think yesterday was one of the best driving rounds I’ve had maybe in the last two years. That sort of thing lets my game flow as it provides a solid foundation.

“I’ve also been working hard on the putting and reading the greens. I feel I am starting the ball on line and reading the lines pretty well.

“If I went on to compete over the weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised. But I’m just trying to stay patient at the moment.

“Hopefully I can get in the mix and do better than last week.”