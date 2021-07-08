abrdn Scottish Open: David Law believes he’s sorted his fast start/slow finish habit after a 67 to open at The Renaissance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
abrdn Scottish Open: David Law believes he’s sorted his fast start/slow finish habit after a 67 to open at The Renaissance

By Steve Scott
July 8, 2021, 4:58 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 2:43 pm
David Law opened with an excellent 67 at The Renaissance.
David Law felt he was just “one or two good putting days away from a decent week” and he’s certainly made a start for that after an opening 67 in the abrdn Scottish Open.

The 30-year-old former double Scottish Amateur and Boys champion knows that he’s made a habit of starting well before in events before falling away. But there’s every chance that hard work with coach Alan McCloskey means it won’t happen this week.

‘It’s frustrating not having it for the full tournament’

“Last week I felt I was just one or two good putting days away from a really decent week. Although I didn’t feel I was hitting it particular good either, which is probably a good sign,” he said after finishing four-under.

“The week before, in Germany, I made loads of birdies, maybe 18 or something for the week. But I finished two or three-under par, which is just not good enough. There’s still enough signs that says there’s plenty good stuff in there.

“When you look at my rounds in isolation I’m still shooting four, five, six-under rounds. It’s frustrating not having that for the full tournament. But there’s enough positive stuff there to know it’s not far away. I’m realistic and I am not one of those guys who says it’s close if it’s not.”

Two or three days with McCloskey at The Renaissance already bore fruit, he added.

“I felt I had to putt better this week,” he said. “Me and Alan have worked hard on that as well as my long game and that has improved while the putting is miles better than last week.”

European Tour: Attitude the key for David Law and Robert MacIntyre for solid starts in Denmark

‘I definitely see a regression in my technique as the week goes on’

The issue of starting well but fading away is clear when you see David’s scores, and jhe’s more than aware of it.

“I’ve been a pro 10 years and I’m still learning all the time,” he said. “I definitely see a regression in my technique as the week goes on, you just need to see the scores.

“Your technique does go off at times and mine seems to go off a little more than most people’s.

“But we’re putting things in place to address that. It’s something that happens when you’re at the tournament but you obviously can’t batter balls all week, so it’s a balance we have to have.

“What we’ve done should address it so I’m excited for the rest of the week.”

David also got the boost from having fans present cheering and applauding.

“It makes a massive difference,” he said. “It’s not been easy playing in tournaments when there’s been nobody there.

“Especially playing at home, everyone’s behind you. It kind of gets you going again.”

