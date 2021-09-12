Scottish Senior Open win a cause for double celebration for Thomas Levet

Thomas Levet celebrated back-to-back wins on the Legends Tour by leading the crowd in a chorus of happy birthday to his caddie after his play-off win at the Scottish Senior Open at Royal Aberdeen.

The 53 year-old, who won the French Legends Open last weekend, beat Austrian Markus Brier in sudden death to secure the title after the duo had finished tied on nine under par.

Levet celebrated with his caddie Marcel Manieteka before starting the birthday celebrations on the 18th green.

The champion said: “We’ve known each other for a long time. He came from the Congo and has been part of my family for many years.

“He is someone who is wise, who tells you ‘you can do it’ and when he is on my bag I am always trying to show him I can.

“He’s seven years older than me and I am always trying to show him I can play golf. It’s always a pleasure to play with him on my bag and I wanted to share this moment with him.”

Levet and Brier were locked on nine under after matching each other’s six-under-par 65s in the final round.

With the playing partners finishing tied, one shot ahead of Andre Bossert, who equalled the course record 64 set by Rory McIroy in the Scottish Open in 2014 and Scotland’s Gary Orr, the two returned to the 18th green to play the final hole again.

With Brier bogeying the final hole Levet won the title with a par putt.

He said: “We are good friends. We’ve known each other for 38 years. We’re not actually that old, we’re only 26.

“He’s always dangerous and we had a good fight. We couldn’t believe how low the scores were to win this week and it was a just a pleasure to play in this.”

Levet thanked tournament host Paul Lawrie for the job he did in hosting the event and said he had had no hesitation in booking his trip to Scotland when hearing what this year’s venue was.

With his win, Levet has now added the senior title to the Scottish Open win he secured at Loch Lomond in 2004.

He said: “I’m really happy to have won. This tournament cannot happen without people like Paul and when he told me we were going to Royal Aberdeen I booked my flight immediately.

“I am so pleased to have won this tournament and I will see Paul again at this event next year.

“I have won the Scottish Open and now I have Scottish Senior Open title too. I hope there’s not an old guy Scottish Open as I’ll be too old to remember I won the two previous ones.”