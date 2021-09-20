Ryder Cup 2021: Brooks Koepka ‘100%’ committed and feud with Bryson DeChambeau a non-issue, says US captain Steve Stricker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Ryder Cup 2021: Brooks Koepka ‘100%’ committed and feud with Bryson DeChambeau a non-issue, says US captain Steve Stricker

By Steve Scott
September 20, 2021, 10:45 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 10:28 am
Steve Stricker Padraig Harrington at the welcome press conference.
Steve Stricker Padraig Harrington at the welcome press conference.

Brooks Koepka is “100%” on board with whatrever needs done to win the Ryder Cup and the fued with team-mate Bryson DeChambeau is a non-issue, says captain Steve Stricker.

The four-time major champion has been involved in a lengthy spat with the big-hitting former US Open champion over most of this year. But Stricker confirmed that he’d spoken to them together and it wouldn’t be a factor in the team room at Whistling Straits.

A non-issue, but they likely won’t play together

Brooks Koepka is 100% committed to the Ryder Cup team, said Stricker.

“It’s a non issue for me and the team,” said Stricker at the opening press conference of Ryder Cup week.  “We got together some weeks ago, I’ve had conversations with them both, they’ve assured me it’s not going to be an issue. I’ve no worries whatsoever.

“I had a dinner, they all showed up, we had great conversations so I’m not seeing it as an issue. They’re completely on board.”

That said, he doesn’t see the pair playing together in fourballs or foursomes, he added.

“I don’t think so at this point,” he said. “Things could change. It could always happen, but probably not.”

Koepka’s Golf Digest interview indicating he didn’t much like Ryder Cup week wasn’t like the player Stricker knew from previous US teams, added the captain.

“I have had experiences with Brooks in many of these teams,” he continued. “The conversations I’ve had with him and what I’ve seen in the team room don’t jive up to what I was reading.

“I’m not worried about Brooks. He assures me he’s healthy, he’s 100 per cent all in on his team and whatever he needs to do for this team to be a winner at the end of the week.”

‘We prefer this to having no fans at all’

The first tee at Whistling Straits will be packed the rest of the week.

Europe’s captain Padraig Harrington pronounced himself delighted with the European team’s preparations after they arrived in Wisconsin.

Even playing with very few Europeans fans because of Covid restrictions on travel was not going to trouble his team, he suggested.

“40,000 US fans and having no Europeans, we prefer that to having no fans at all,” he said.

“We want the noise, the excitement, the buzz of it all. Yes, the players will have to deal with it and have to embrace it.

“But we wouldn’t want the alternative. We wouldn’t want no fans. It’s not like we haven’t seen it before and it is only golf. We’re pretty safe within the ropes.”

Tiger Woods won’t be coming

The 18th green at Whistling Straits.

Stricker added that it was unlikely that Tiger Woods would be joining the team in Wisconsin.

“He’s been in my ear a lot, I call him regularly,” said the US captain. “He’s part of our team, part of what we do and been in so many of these teams so we bounce ideas off him.

“But he probably won’t be here. It’s not a good time for him to be here physically because of where he is in his rehabilitation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]