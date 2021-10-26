Scotland Women 0-2 Sweden: Plenty of positives in Paisley for Pedro Martinez Losa’s side

Scotland Women lost for the first time under Pedro Martinez Losa in a 2-0 defeat against Sweden at the SMiSa Stadium in Paisley.

Fridolina Roflo’s strike in the 73rd minute gave the Olympic silver medalists a 1-0 lead despite Scotland’s prior resilience in defence.

Barcelona forward Roflo struck from 20 yards out with Scotland goalkeeper Jenna Fife unable to prevent the ball from crashing into the back of the net.

Sweden doubled their advantage in the dying embers of the game as Sophie Howard knocked the ball into her own net in the 87th minute.

Martinez Losa made five changes to the side that started against Hungary with Fife, Lisa Evans, Rachael Boyle, Lucy Graham and Chloe Arthur coming in from the start.

Scotland successfully implemented Martinez Losa’s preferred style of playing from the back and were composed on the ball despite Sweden playing with a high press.

There were a few positive signs in the final third as Claire Emslie looked to be a threat anytime she had the ball driving up the right wing.

One such run forced a corner which gave Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw, the AC Milan midfielder, an opportunity for her third goal in four games in a Scotland shirt, but her header was too tame and easily held by Jennifer Falk.

Scotland’s defence looked to be wavering just before the half time whistle with Sweden hitting the crossbar and Angeldal forcing another good save from Fife in quick succession.

Chaos in the six yard box continued as Erin Cuthbert was forced to make a goal line clearance before Fife had to making a diving save to prevent Hibs’ Boyle from turning the ball into her own net.

However, Scotland persevered and went into the changing room at half time with the score level at 0-0.

The second half picked up from where the first 45 minutes left off as Fife was forced into a double save from Elin Rubennsson’s deflected shot.

Sweden should have taken the lead soon after as a forward pass split Scotland’s defence sending Johanna Rytting Kaneryd through on goal, but the second half substitute failed to hit the target.

Scotland had chances of their own in the second half with efforts from Howard, Weir and Graham all being cleared or sent wide of the target.

The home side looked as if they could hold out for a 0-0 draw until Roflo’s superb strike and Howard’s own goal deep into the second half.

Irrespective of the scoreline, Scotland went toe-to-toe with Sweden for the majority of the game which will reassure Martinez Losa as he looks ahead to the next World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Ukraine.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, the Scotland boss said: “I think this was our best match. The performance was outstanding against one of the best teams in the world. We matched them in many areas of the game.

“The players executed the tactical game plan to perfection but in friendly games when you make substitutions, and they put on their best players at the end that’s part of the game.”