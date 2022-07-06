Two weeks at The Open and Scottish Open should be the only story in golf, believes Collin Morikawa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two weeks at The Open and Scottish Open should be the only story in golf, believes Collin Morikawa

By Steve Scott
July 6, 2022, 2:17 pm
Collin Morikawa's preparation at the Scottish Open was crucial to his Open win last year.
Collin Morikawa's preparation at the Scottish Open was crucial to his Open win last year.

Open champion Collin Morikawa believes the vivid stories of the next two weeks should drown out the noise of LIV Golf and the game’s civil war.

Morikawa credits his presence at the Genesis Scottish Open last year for his victory the following week at Sandwich. The presence of the best players in the world at The Renaissance this week, and all that’s coming at the 150th Open next week, are the only stories that matter for him.

The 25-year-old had to go public on Twitter last month to deny unwarranted rumours he was heading to LIV Golf, and is frustrated with it all.

‘Does it get any better than that?’

“I just woke up to people saying I was going somewhere, when I obviously wasn’t,” he said. “So you had to shut it down.

“It is frustrating. I’m someone that’s 25 years old, right, I’ve done this for just three years. All I’ve ever dreamt about is the PGA Tour, winning majors, playing against the best in the world.

“We all have our opinions, right, and we all have what we want to say, but all I want to do is focus on each week and focus on the tournaments.”

He’d brought up the same situation at the US Open, being frustrated with LIV talk when all he wanted to do was focus on the history of the venue and championship.

“Same thing this week,” he said. “I have already shut (LIV talk) down. We are here with an amazing field, 14 of the 15 best players in the world. That should be the story line.

“And then for next week, I could say a mouthful. Me being defending champion, 150th Open, at St Andrews.

“Tiger Woods is playing again. I mean, does it get better than that? It’s tough to beat that.”

Morikawa feels defensive for the Scottish Open because he believes last year it was a huge factor in him winning The Open. His experience at Renaissance convinced him to change his irons to the ones that were so locked in at Sandwich.

‘I was always going to show up here’

“I seriously owe everything to this week last year,” he said. “My game had felt as good as it had the entire year. I came over here and it was a little windy but nothing crazy and I was hitting 9-irons to edges of the greens. It just wasn’t acceptable.

“I just kept complaining to JK (Jakovac, his caddie) that like my irons felt off, I just couldn’t hit the ball in the centre of the face.

“Without this week at Renaissance and playing at The Scottish Open, I would never have thought about changing irons. And probably never won The Open.

“And why try and change it up from what happened last year? It gave me good prep. It got me out to Europe.

“Even before this alliance of the tours, I was always going to show up here. When you see a field like this, you want to be a part of it even more.

“I can’t see why you wouldn’t want to be a part of something like this. The fans are crazy in a good way because they love the game, but they appreciate just us coming out.

“Any time you’re able to be a part of that just enjoy the fans as much as they are enjoying you, you know it’s going to be a good time.”

