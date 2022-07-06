LIV winner Branden Grace had an `easy decision’ to join Genesis Scottish Open at the 11th hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

LIV winner Branden Grace had an `easy decision’ to join Genesis Scottish Open at the 11th hour

By Steve Scott
July 6, 2022, 10:30 pm
Branden Grace won $4m on the LIV Golf Tour last week.
Branden Grace didn’t take part in the legal action that allowed LIV Golf players into the Genesis Scottish Open – but took advantage of it anyway.

Fresh from winning the $4 million first prize at the second LIV event in Oregon last week, the South African leapt on a plane to Edinburgh as soon as he realised his ban and fine had been stayed.

‘I didn’t have to think twice’

“For me it was an easy decision,” said the nine-time DP World Tour winner. “I only heard yesterday that I could play here, so I flew last night and got in this morning.

“I was having a few weeks off at home. Obviously I knew what the situation was, with Ian and the guys attempting to open it up.

“I didn’t have to think twice, didn’t feel any trepidation. When they got the go-ahead, when I saw the news the next morning, we reached out.

“And we were told I could play because we’re in the same boat. What happened to them would happen to us, they would treat us the same way.”

Grace was beaten in a play-off by Phil Mickelson in this event in 2013, and he’s always enjoyed the tournament. He sees nothing wrong with playing LIV, and wants to play wherever and whenever he wishes.

“Listen, we’re all doing it for our personal reasons,” he said. “I’ve got a young family, I’ve played on a ‘foreign’ tour my whole life.

“Being from South Africa, whether I come and play in Europe, go to play in Asia, America or the LIV league, it doesn’t feel like there’s any difference.

“I obviously understand what the guys are saying but, for me, there was an opportunity I felt I couldn’t let slip. And so far I’ve played really good golf as well.”

‘We’re all very good mates’

He got a big hug from former Presidents’ Cup team mate Cam Smith of Australia when he arrived on the range, so it’s not all tensions between players.

“You know, we’re all very good mates,” he said. “I’ve played golf with these guys for a very long time now.

“You would hope that nothing really changes overnight, especially in such a short while. So far it’s been really good.”

Even being given a first-thing tee-time with fellow LIV player Ian Poulter doesn’t worry him.

“I must say I had a big giggle when I saw that!,” he said. “But the same happened to the guys who played the BMW in Munich a few weeks ago; all the guys were paired together.

“I’m sure Ian and I are going to have a little talk about it on the golf course tomorrow. We get the best of the greens early on Friday– so we can’t complain!”

