Paul O’Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the Scottish PGA title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Paul O’Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the Scottish PGA title

By Steve Scott
August 31, 2022, 6:16 pm
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.

Perennial contender Paul O’Hara is fighting for the national title again as moved up level with Alastair Forsyth at the halfway stage of the Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA Championship at West Kilbride.

Lanarkshire’s O’Hara was champion in 2019 and runner-up in each of the three previous years. This time he’s battling with two European Tour veterans, 2000 champion Alastair Forsyth and Stirling’s Craig Lee.

Lee, who somehow has never won the national pros’ title in his long career, is a shot behind O’Hara and Forsyth, who reached the halfway point at 11-under aggregates of 131.

The trio will play together, and O’Hara is relishing the match-up after his 65 brought him level with Forsyth (66) in warm and sunny conditions.

“It was a good day for scoring and I was pleased to take advantage,” said O’Hara, who has just one bogey in 36 holes and had six birdies in all.

“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of days. It’s like a Sky Sports marquee group on the television playing with big Al and Craig.

“They are two great former main Tour players and I’ll need to be at my best.”

Forsyth began his second round slowly, but drained a 50-footer for eagle at the long seventh and finished with three birdies in the last five holes, although he missed another chance from six feet at the last.

‘Finish ahead of Paul there’s a good chance you’ll win’

“It ended up better than it was looking early on,” admitted Forsyth. “It’s good to be in the mix. If you are going to win in a field like this you have to beat the likes of Paul and Craig.

“You always have a good idea who will feature at the top in these events. If you finish ahead of Paul there’s a good chance you’ll win.”

Lee has had a fine season with string showing at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge and leads the Tartan Tour Order of Merit.

“It could be a birdie fest over the next two days,” said Lee. “It’s funny to say you’re disappointed with a 65 but I missed lots of chances and it really could’ve been much better,” he added.

“I’m being pretty aggressive with the driver and that’s setting me up nicely but I’m just not making the most of that just now. Hopefully, it can change over the next couple of days.”

Deeside’s Sam Kiloh is still very much in the mix on nine-under after a 65 that started with three birdies in his first four holes.

Kiloh has a three-shot cushion over Gavin Hay, who is fifth on six-under, with Aberdeen veteran Scott Henderson a shot further back on five-under.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Luke Donald.
Stephen Gallacher: Six captain's picks gives Luke Donald some much needed Ryder Cup flexibility
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a…
Stonehaven member Wilma Lawrence.
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions finalists gear up for Kemnay
Rory McIlroyis the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Rory McIlroy's well-timed win is a key staging post…
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
Stephen Gallacher: PGA Tour make major statement in a bid to combat LIV Golf…
Evening Express Champion of Champions competitor Rhona Cocker of Insch Golf Club.
Golf: Away ties no obstacle for Insch's Rhona Cocker as she battles through to…
0
Tiger Woods and the top players have a new plan for the PGA Tour to combat LIV Golf.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Tiger's PGA Tour plan helps the current elite stay…
Ewen Ferguson lifts the ISPS trophy. Picture by PA.
Stephen Gallacher: 'Happy learned how to putt' - Ewen Ferguson and Will Zalatoris prove…
Professor David Bell.
Professor David Bell appointed new captain of Royal Dornoch Golf Club
0

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0