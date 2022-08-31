Cove Rangers confirm Ross Draper’s exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have confirmed that midfielder Ross Draper has left the club.

Draper, 33, joined Cove from Ross County in July 2021, but spent most of last season on loan at Elgin City in order to get more game time after recovering from a knee injury.

He made one appearance for Cove in League 1 last season, which was on the opening day, before featuring 20 times for Elgin in League 2.

The club announced his departure in a statement that said: “Cove Rangers can confirm that Ross Draper has left the club and is now a free agent.

“Everyone at Balmoral Stadium would like to wish Ross all the best in his future career.”