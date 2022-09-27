Young guns coming through to ease ‘transition period’ for Ryder Cup, believes Dunhil Links champion Danny Willett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Young guns coming through to ease ‘transition period’ for Ryder Cup, believes Dunhil Links champion Danny Willett

By Steve Scott
September 27, 2022, 5:11 pm
Danny Willett in traditional victory mode on the Swilcan Bridge.

Dunhill Links champion Danny Willett would be a useful addition to Team Europe in Rome next year but he’s also keen to see the young guns come through in Rome.

Willett had one – unhappy – Ryder Cup of his own at Hazeltine in 2016, when he was Masters champion. But having rebuilt his credentials since then, including last year’s victory in this event, he feels like he can be part of Luke Donald’s team.

‘This is a big week in that journey’

“There’s always a transition period,” he said. “I think America kind of went through it four to six years ago. They got beat in Paris and since then all the younger guys have stepped up and played well and come through.

“Last year was a pretty good beating, and I was watching that. And it was a tough one to kind of watch, and being a past Ryder Cup player.

“But now you see the guys coming through. Obviously Bobby Mac (Robert MacIntyre) has been playing well for the last couple years now. Guido (Migliozzi)’s good. You’ve got the Hojgaard twins.

“Hopefully they can get some good guidance from all the people within. I know Thomas (Bjorn) speaks to the twins a lot and tries to help them along the way.

“At some point we are going to have to go through a transition phase where you’re going to have to let guys kind of take the rookie role. See how they cope in preparation potentially for two, four years’ time.

“But obviously I want to go back there to Rome and help the team, and this is obviously another big week in that journey.”

‘You’re screaming at yourself’

Willett missed a big chance for a PGA Tour victory just a couple of weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship with a three putt from just four feet to hand victory to Max Homa. But the way he handled that crushing disappointment won him a lot of praise.

“I don’t know how you else would handle it,” he said. “Inside, you’re obviously screaming at yourself.

“But you can’t look at that week in a bad way. You still finished second. You still picked up a hell of lot of points. Yeah, would you have liked to have re-wound time for two minutes, but we can’t do that.

“The game is in a nice place. Slightly different weather here this week!

“Kind of just crack on, and keep doing the things that you’re doing and hopefully give yourself plenty more chances.”

‘I really wanted to say I won around here’

He treasures the win at the Dunhill, for all that a win here means.

“You know, when you get the feeling, the vibe and how golf is so loved up here and the crowds are going down the last hole,” he said. “ I really wanted to be able to say that I won around here.

“To be able to win at the Home of Golf is pretty special. And what this event it does for golf as a whole. (Dunhill chief) Johann Rupert, he’s put so much into golf for the DP World Tour, for the South African guys, for all of us.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world. Three beautiful golf course. Fingers crossed, we get lucky with the weather, most of the time.

“St Andrews, everything about it, the whole buzz around the town all week. It’s just a special place.”

