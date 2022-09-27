Irn-Bru boss defends ‘laudable’ sugar tax policy amid talk of UK Government U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Irn-Bru boss defends ‘laudable’ sugar tax policy amid talk of UK Government U-turn

By Keith Findlay
September 27, 2022, 5:15 pm
AG Barr chief executive Roger White.
AG Barr chief executive Roger White.

The boss of Irn-Bru firm AG Barr has said he would be “surprised” to see a part or full reversal of a UK Government policy aimed at reducing obesity.

There is also a £300 million a year tax take from the levy, chief executive Roger White added.

According to some London-based media, Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng may cut or even abolish “nanny-state” obesity control policies such as the so-called “sugar tax”.

One tabloid even suggested full-sugar Irn-Bru could make a return in the event of a U-turn.

Barr and its rivals were forced to change the recipe for some of their products because of the soft drinks industry levy on sugary beverages, which came into force in 2018.

Some die-hard Irn-Bru fans launched an online campaign in attempt to save the old recipe.

Barr’s boss would be ‘surprised and disappointed’ by any U-turn on tax

“I would be surprised and disappointed if the government back-tracked on what is a very laudable policy, Mr White said today.

His comments suggest a return to the old recipes at Barr, including those for its iconic Irn-Bru fizzy drink, is unlikely.

The CEO also revealed the company is shouldering “very painful” increases in the cost of some of its raw materials.

Barr, which also makes Rubicon fruit drinks and Funkin cocktail mixers, is paying a lot more for imported passion fruit, mangos and guava, he added.

But energy costs are not a major headache as these account for less than 5% of total overheads, he said.

Mr White continued: “We are not very hugely energy intensive but, without doubt, it is painful what’s going on (elsewhere).

“We are mostly filling containers, and not doing any cooking or baking, so don’t have any big ovens on all day.

“Of course, we are facing indirect costs of energy, such as through the higher prices we’re paying for packaging materials.”

The price of mangos is on the rise.

Mr White was speaking after Barr announced statutory pre-tax profits of £24.7m for the six months to July 31,  up by 1.2% on a year earlier. Revenue increased by 16.7% to £157.9m.

The company had started the year well, enjoying continued strong demand for its cocktail mixes as well as a continued improvement in the on-trade, Mr White said.

Good weather also helped the business, particularly in July, he added.

But he also warned of headwinds in the shape of rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

Guavas are also going up in price.

Mr White continued: “At the minute, we are assuming it is going to get tougher for households.

“The energy price cap was a very positive move, however, I do think it will be a tricky winter as inflation works its way through to consumers on a broad front.

“It is hard to tell how that will impact on our markets.”

Barr is grappling with passion fruit inflation.

Cumbernauld-based Barr reported strong first half sales momentum across both its business units, with the soft drink division up 12.3% and Funkin ahead by 21.4%.

The company said margins, while impacted by cost inflation, were supported by sales growth, cost control and its flexible pricing approach.

And it also announced a 25% year-on-year in its interim dividend to 2.5p per share.

Barr’s product portfolio includes Rubicon fruit drinks.

Mr White said: “We made a very strong start to the year and continue to see good momentum across our business and brands.

“That said, the UK’s high level of inflation has accelerated across the summer and is creating a well-documented cost-of-living crisis for many consumers, alongside increasing challenges for industry.

“We continue to take action to mitigate the cost pressures we face, both in the short term across the balance of the current financial year and where possible into 2023.”

Confident outlook

He added: “We anticipate in the coming months that the current economic environment will impact consumer purchasing behaviour, however, we currently remain confident that our strategy and actions will allow us to deliver a full-year profit performance ahead of the prior year.”

Shares in the group moved nearly 1% higher to 501.4p.

