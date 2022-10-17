TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Isn’t this fractured world of golf the competition everyone says they want?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Isn’t this fractured world of golf the competition everyone says they want?

By Steve Scott
October 17, 2022, 12:52 pm Updated: October 17, 2022, 1:49 pm
Rory and DJ may be on different sides of the divide, but they'll compete again at the majors.
Rory and DJ may be on different sides of the divide, but they'll compete again at the majors.

Whether you’re “establishment” inclined or with “the rebels”, everyone seems to be agreed on one thing – the current fractured world of golf is not a good thing.

“I hate it” said Rory McIlroy at the Dunhill the other week. Greg Norman, for the other side, constantly rails against perceived unfairness and preaches that he wants to live within golf’s “ecosystem”.

Well, if you’ve been reading these columns for the last year – well done to you – then you’ll know where I stand on all this. But actually, I’m not convinced that a fractured, competitive world of golf is all that bad.

Competition improves everything, doesn’t it?

Firstly, doesn’t it actually encourage the “competition” that we’re constantly told is beneficial for any sphere of business?

LIV, with their Saudi millions, and the established game (it’s not a definitive description but it’ll have to do) with its historic authenticity are currently embedded in a struggle for the game’s best players.

There’s been a bit of a lull in that at the moment. I’m told by people closer to it than me that we might see some movement again in the spring.

That’ll have to happen for LIV’s sake, because I don’t think for a second that the alignment we have now means Phil Mickelson’s assertion last week that LIV is on the up and the PGA Tour declining passes even the briefest examination.

Put it this way, what really got more attention at the weekend? The LIV player who won the LIV tournament or the “LIV player” who won on the DP World Tour?

But competition is good, supposedly. Let it play out, and perhaps the survival of the fittest will bring us back to an integrated united game anyway.

Let the public choose

Secondly, who says that golf has to be united? Having two tours, very different in style, allows the public to pick their poison. The PGA Tour and DPWT’s relentless year-long grind of 72-holers, or the gosh-darn-it innovative format of Area 54.

As regular readers know, at T2G we think the views of the common golf fan have been totally ignored in all this turmoil. Much more importance has been lent to gargantuan egos, growing bank balances of players and sponsors’ desires.

Let the battle continue and the public – even the non-golfing public – have a say. Aren’t the kids flocking to Greg and Phil’s brave new world? Not yet? Well, I’m sure it’s just so awesome it’s only a matter of time.

Thirdly, golf WILL be united – or should be, at least – four times a year. Other than Martin Slumbers’ shot across the bows at The Open, the major championships have kept their counsel – publicly at least – on the civil wars.

But despite Slumbers’ assertions – which as you know I basically support – I don’t really think the majors need to do anything. At all.

The majors can be the one ‘united’ place

The major champions who are playing in LIV should and surely will play on in those championships, for decades.

Each major offers a goodly number of return exemptions for high-finishing players, which should cater for the other prominent LIVers, even without OWGR approval. Maybe we could just ditch the rankings altogether, eh?

And in addition – if recent Twitter exchanges are any guide – we will get a healthy edge of spite which will ramp up at each major.

I know for some pearl-clutchers that might be a little uncomfortable. But I expect there’ll be a number of excellent stories that result.

Which is my business, after all. But surely it’s better than a bland world where everyone agrees on everything?

A gaming competition, and the PGA Tour’s on both sides?

Golf’s fractured in real life, and it seems to be fractured in the alternative reality world as well. There are two premier golf video games being launched for the new season.

Currently the market leader is PGA Tour 2K23, released last week. It bears that official brand and it has a further mark of authenticity with Tiger Woods on the cover and in the trailer. On a Game of Thrones style throne made of golf clubs, no less.

But sadly, the FedEx Cup is your premier goal on 2K23 if you’re playing in career mode. Which everyone knows is far from the actual premier career goal of any professional golfer.

Where 2K23 always scores, for me, is the in-game course designer. This brings back fond memories of 25 years ago and the similar facility within the Jack Nicklaus games of that era.

Ah, the hours spent downloading brilliantly concocted “real” and imagined courses on dial-up internet. Happy days.

2K23 in previous iterations spawned the same sort of design community that the old JN6 did. You can download a decent and often outstanding rendition of any course you want – just about – and especially the major venues that 2K23 misses.

EA comes back with Augusta

Gaming giant EA Sports used to have the PGA Tour and Tiger franchises. They withdrew five or six years ago after a series of disappointing games, to focus on the more lucrative football games, FIFA and Madden.

But they’re back-back-back(!) in the spring. They come armed with the official approval of the four major championships and oddly, the PGA Tour as well. Which one’s official? Who knows?

Jordan Spieth appears to be the main man on the EA Sports version, but their selling point is major venues.

Specifically, what appears to be (from the trailer teaser) a meticulous rendition of Augusta National. Right down to the polish on the clubhouse veranda.

As a long-time golf gamer, I’ve never felt that any game has really ‘got’ Augusta or the Old Course at St Andrews to a tee (pardon the pun).

The best OC rendition I’ve seen visually is the online game World Golf Tour, but it plays utterly un-links-like, which kind of defeats the point.

I’m curious to see which golf game does it better, and sucker that I am, I’ll probably get both. But I bet I still end up still craving the old days of JN Golf.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Paul Lawrie.
Paul Lawrie wins play-off to claim second success of the season on Legends Tour
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Ewen Ferguson lifts the ISPS trophy. Picture by PA.
Richie Ramsay: It feels like Scottish golf is in a strong place but is…
Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter with the Spence Trophy.
Golf: Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter wins Spence Trophy, as Murcar Links youngsters claim Home…
TEE TO GREEN: Without world rankings, LIV Golf will always be just an exhibition
Press and Journal columnist Stephen Gallacher.
Stephen Gallacher in share of the lead at halfway stage of Spanish Open
Picture shows Struan Robertson (left), Colin Allison, Tom Watson and Royal Dornoch seniors captain David Muschamp pictured during Tom's milestone visit to the Highland club.
Aptly-named Perthshire golfer Tom Watson ticks off 700th golf course at Royal Dornoch
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons
Inverurie's Robertson Cup winners: From left, Irene Thomson, Lynne Wallace, Lesley Stuart, Lorna Donaldson, Jackie Guthrie, Michelle Finnie, Kay Ross and Kelly Guthrie.
Inverurie Golf Club end 15-year wait for Robertson Cup; Cults pupil Matthew Craig, 12,…

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented