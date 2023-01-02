TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

By Steve Scott
January 2, 2023, 2:55 pm Updated: January 2, 2023, 7:52 pm
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.

It’s a fair cop. I’ve lost my mojo on the old predicting game.

It wasn’t for nothing that I usually prefaced this as the “annual hopeless stab-in-the-dark column”, but there have been years when everything fell into place. One year, 2014, I got almost everything exactly right.

For the last few years, though, I’ve been well off the mark. Rory McIlroy consistently failing to win a major since 2014 hasn’t helped (and I’ll add another notch below), But we’ve also had stuff beyond the realm of predictability.

First, a global pandemic that effectively shut the world down for a year and lingered into the next. It’s not fully gone yet.

Now I know various epidemiologists had predicted such a thing for some time. But golf writers, no.

The second main unpredictable element was the biggest schism in golf since Old Tom Morris broke ranks with Allan Robertson on the competing virtues of feathers and gutta percha.

The civil war between ‘established’ golf and LIV was the overriding narrative in 2022. The battle between the well-remunerated players and those who wished to be outlandishly remunerated came to dominate almost every element of the sport.

This will linger on into 2023. But I’m firmly of the belief that we’ll see a balance back towards the game rather than pseudo-political sparring in this New Year.

To be honest, we could all do with a fairly circumspect and mundane old golfing year where the actual playing of the game was the primary focus.

The game re-balances

LIV has been quiet in the last couple of months of the year. Too quiet, maybe? Or perhaps they’ve run out of steam?

There’s no more big names signing up to the Saudi-backed circuit. They haven’t issued a completed schedule for 2023 yet.

There’s no major TV deal on the horizon. The man charged with securing that and other revenue-raising opportunities, President and chief operating officer Atul Khosla, abruptly quit last month.

As we noted a couple of weeks ago, LIV needs another blockbuster of some sort to maintain momentum.

It could happen. No-one this time last year thought Brooks Koepka would ever sign up.

But it primarily needs less attention on what’s being said at pre-tournament press conferences and some on the actual tournaments themselves.

The PGA Tour, meanwhile, carries relentlessly on. You can expect big crowds at Riviera and Phoenix in the first few weeks. It’ll be a picture of health that drowns out LIV’s bluster.

Getting bogged down

It’s hard to see any speedy progress for LIV in their two most pressing off-course contests, the courts and world rankings.

The presiding judge in their civil case against the PGA Tour has already described a 2024 court date as “ambitious”. There will be various juicy disclosures revealed at pre-hearings throughout the year, but none are likely to be gamebreakers.

LIV’s hopes of getting Congress to declare illegal collusion by the established tours and the majors against them appear slim. Greg Norman was not well-received when he visited Washington. And pinning their colours so clearly to Donald Trump’s mast is hardly likely to win friends across the aisles.

As for the rankings, we got an inkling of what is happening when the OWGR approved the status of the obscure Gira de Golf Professional Mexicana the other week.

GdGPM is a 54-hole event tour, like LIV. But it has a weekly 36-hole cut and a Q school, which LIV does not.

It took 16 months to for GdGPM to be approved OWGR status. And the rankings were NOT backdated.

At that pace, LIV can maybe expect to be approved early in 2024. By that time, most of its members will have slumped out of the world top 100, if they haven’t already.

The major championships

The four majors, despite Saudi PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s laughable boast that LIV would start their own, remain the central element of the game.

The Masters released their initial invitation list, which included an audible tut-tutting in a statement from chairman Fred Ridley towards LIV.

But it clearly shows the majors are simply going to largely ignore that any of this has happened.

LIV players who are exempt get to play, and that’s absolutely as it should be. Those not qualified are going to find it very difficult to get in as their rankings slump.

The majors seem to be the best place for LIV to make an impact. You could certainly see Cam Smith or Dustin Johnson, for two, winning at Augusta this year.

But there are many more contenders left in the ‘established’ game. I’d certainly have a bob on Rory McIlroy to win The Open at Hoylake again. I think at least one of the trio of Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will win a major this year.

It’s about time for a number of players to break through – Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau and especially Will Zalatoris. The likeable American has surely come too close too often recently to miss out for much longer.

Real team golf returns

I have a feeling that by the time we get to Rome, and the Ryder Cup is in full swing, we won’t really give a hoot about any of those names who would have been there but took a different road.

And I’m really optimistic about Europe’s prospects. The US have been much more materially affected by departures. The European team was always going to change after Whistling Straits.

A close one, but I have Europe sneaking it by a point or two.

I think the US Solheim Cup team is top-heavy and marginalised when one of those top players doesn’t make a difference, like Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson at Inverness.

The US has a better captain this time in Stacey Lewis, but she’s up against a formidable figure in Suzann Petersen. Europe to win again, by a reasonably comfortable margin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented