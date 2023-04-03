TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Time for Augusta National to take a stand that matches the Masters’ importance to golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Time for Augusta National to take a stand that matches the Masters’ importance to golf

Tiger Woods walks to the 12th green during a practice at Augusta this week.
Tiger Woods walks to the 12th green during a practice at Augusta this week.
By Steve Scott

Everywhere I’ve been in 30 plus years as a golf writer, people have eulogised the Masters Tournament.

Regular readers down the year will know I don’t share the common urge in golf to genuflect before Augusta National Golf Club. I find it a very manufactured kind of ‘tradition’, constructed with an over-manicured artificiality. Almost as if they really wanted to play it indoors.

The myths and the tradition

My late friend Alister Nicol, long-time golf writer of the Daily Record, went every year for more than 25 years. He said he always tried to find a weed at Augusta, just one. He never did.

Such was Augusta’s commitment to control of nature that they were rumoured to have banned birds. This is actually more common at golf tournaments than you’d think – the R&A employ bird of prey handlers at The Open to keep pesky ball-stealing seagulls away.

But while the levels of birdsong you hear on the Masters broadcast are likely ‘augmented’ for effect, an outstanding piece of on-the-ground and in-the-bushes journalism from Shane Ryan for Golf Digest last year debunked that the theory that ANGC were so omnipresent they could ban birds.

Anyway it’s magical, golf’s Disneyland, I’ve heard some say. Yeah, sorry, I can’t stand that place either.

But it’s hopeless. The golf world – and perhaps more pertinently, the wider world – is in love with this thing.

I’ve moaned about it for three decades, complaining that what WE have had here in Scotland, for 150 years, is actually a proper ‘tradition like no other’, is miles better and much more in the true spirit of golf.

It’s no good. I’m like one of those board carriers outside the gates at ANGC in Washington Road, shouting at everyone that they’re going to hell if they don’t love Jesus. No-one’s listening.

The importance of knowing ANGC policy

Such is worldwide love for the Masters and Augusta that the club have assumed an authority and importance in the game way beyond a club that runs an annual invitational tournament.

Again, that’s not uncommon in golf. It happened with the R&A 250 years ago. No-one appointed them the guardians of the game; they just took it on.

But ANGC has developed a pretty backroom sort of authority. The club don’t really take a public stance on any of golf’s great issues. Indeed the chairman, currently Fred Ridley, is the only person within the club allowed to speak on behalf of the club.

Really. Even North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un delegates sometimes.

You do get murmurs from board members from time to time. But we wait each year for the chairman’s press conference on Wednesday of Masters week to get the definitive word on ANGC policy. And almost always, it’s underwhelmingly vague.

Ridley’s press conference this week should be different. There are huge matters for the chairman to address directly – the question of the new MLR ball proposals, and the future status of LIV Golf League players.

We really know where Augusta stand on the ball, they’ve given plenty hints.

The changes in 20 years

There’s the stretching of their precious course by 500 yards in the last 20 years speaks volumes. There’s the new back tee at the 13th, 35 yards up a chute of trees on a small patch of ground bought for a rumoured $25 million from neighbouring Augusta Country Club.

They’re tired of doing this, we hear. The club will got forequare in line with the USGA and the R&A behind a MRL ball when it comes into effect in 2026.

I’m pretty sure myself that the R&A and USGA would not have taken this as far as they have without the explicit approval of Ridley and ANGC.

And the chairman is golf’s premier establishment man, anyway. He’s a former president of the USGA, the last US Amateur champion not to turn pro, and an R&A member.

I remember being at a dinner some years back Fred when spoke of the R&A in such glowing terms that even Prince Andrew (then captain of the club) looked slightly embarrassed.

But it needs a definitive statement this Wednesday. When the Masters joins The Open and the US Open under a MLR ball, it means the three championships every golfer and fan treasures most are taking this step. A vague and equivocal statement will not do.

One area where ANGC should do nothing…

Ridley is also supposed to address what ANGC is going to do about LIV players. There are 16 qualified from the breakaway tour in this week’s field. Six of them are former Masters winners, with a lifetime’s pass into the tournament.

Fred’s statement when the initial field was revealed in December hinted the club were not happy. He’s expected to elaborate on this on Wednesday.

But, like The Open and the US Open, nothing needs to be done here. At all. If the majors want to support the established game, then they really shouldn’t change anything.

Former champions, and those who qualify by the already established means, should always be allowed to play in the majors. Even those of us who loathe the new tour agree that’s only fair.

The majors will never introduce exemptions for winners in LIV. We never thought they would. In their heart of hearts I believe all those who left ‘established’ golf fully understood that.

So there’s no real path for LIV players not already exempt to get into the championships.

The former champions will inevitably age, slip in form and become less of a factor.

Unless we have a spate of wins at the majors in the next few years from LIV players – hardly likely given how seriously undercooked they’re going to be competitively – they’re going to naturally fade away.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

The man was taken to Leverburgh after being found in the Sound of Harris. Image: Iain Angus MacLeod.
Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Keith's James Brownie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Sean Butcher was the scorer for Fraserburgh deep in stoppage-time at Clach.
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora's RossGunn with Brechin's Marc Scott ....Pic Paul Reid
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Carol Russell has been reported missing. Image: Police
Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray's Hospital
Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Editor's Picks