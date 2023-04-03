Steven Smith does the double at Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

United Auctions held its annual show and sale of 905 store cattle at Huntly on Saturday.

In the pre-sale show, sponsored by Galbraith and judged by Stuart Rae, champion and reserve went to Steven Smith and his daughter, Lily, from Sunnyhill, Turriff.

The overall honours went to a red Limousin cross bullock scaling 485kg which sold to Messrs Middler, Wardhouse, for £1,740 or 358.7p per kg.

Reserve was a red Limousin cross heifer weighing 430kg which made £1,480 or 344.4p per kg to Ross Bros, Strichen.

The champion pen of four went to 460kg Limousin cross bullocks from Kinminity, Newmill, which made £1,590 or 345.6p per kg, while reserve went to 390kg Charolais crosses from Roebank, Grange.

They sold for £1,430 or 366.7p per kg.