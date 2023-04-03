Steven Smith does the double at Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Smith does the double at Huntly

The annual show was sponsored by Galbraith

By Katrina Macarthur
Tom Stewart of sponsors Galbraith, with Steven and Lily Smith, who stood champion and reserve.
Tom Stewart of sponsors Galbraith, with Steven and Lily Smith, who stood champion and reserve.

United Auctions held its annual show and sale of 905 store cattle at Huntly on Saturday.

In the pre-sale show, sponsored by Galbraith and judged by Stuart Rae, champion and reserve went to Steven Smith and his daughter, Lily, from Sunnyhill, Turriff.

The overall honours went to a red Limousin cross bullock scaling 485kg which sold to Messrs Middler, Wardhouse, for £1,740 or 358.7p per kg.

Reserve was a red Limousin cross heifer weighing 430kg which made £1,480 or 344.4p per kg to Ross Bros, Strichen.

The champion pen of four went to 460kg Limousin cross bullocks from Kinminity, Newmill, which made £1,590 or 345.6p per kg, while reserve went to 390kg Charolais crosses from Roebank, Grange.

They sold for £1,430 or 366.7p per kg.

