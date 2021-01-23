National clinical director Jason Leitch says football clubs are doing well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch has said “most clubs” are doing “a really good job” keeping Covid-19 at bay.

This week Celtic manager Neil Lennon and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes boss raised concerns about coronavirus protocols in place at some clubs.

Restrictions have been tightened in recent weeks with the suspension of football below the Championship and players no longer allowed to celebrate goals.

But professor Leitch says overall clubs are doing a good job.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Off the Ball: “It’s a balance, you do need to have some people at the stadia beyond just the players on the pitch.

“Like any workplace there are some people who work there and you are allowed to go there if you can’t do your work from home.

“It’s a balance because you shouldn’t have excess numbers of people and you should have face coverings if you are coming into close contact with people.

“You shouldn’t celebrate in a way that puts other people at risk.

“That has been tightened up over the last couple of weeks. We’ve spoken again to the football authorities and they’ve spoken to the clubs.

“You can see some of that in the press conferences from some of the managers this week.

“In England following some of the celebrations around the FA Cup things have been tightened up.

“We’ve got to keep it in perspective – most clubs, players and officials are doing a really good job and keeping the virus at bay – but you can drop your guard.