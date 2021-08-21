North Caledonian champions Golspie Sutherland eye play-off shot – but expect tough title battle

Golspie Sutherland manager Sam Mackay insists dreams of reaching the Highland League are on hold because retaining the North Caledonian title will be difficult enough.

Golspie get the defence of the NCL started this afternoon when they host Inverness Athletic.

The champions can target the pyramid play-offs for the right to compete for a place in the Highland League should they win the NCL again.

The travel restrictions during the pandemic saw the division split in two, with Nairn County reserves, Loch Ness and Scourie joining League Two, which was won by Alness United.

NCFA STATEMENT #NCFA #NorthCaley@ScourieFC have tonight intimated to the @NorthCaleyFA that they have withdrawn from all NCFA competitions and have resigned as a member club of the North Caledonian Football Association. — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) August 19, 2021

Scourie have pulled out due to a lack of commitment from some players, so for the time being it will be an 11-club division and the remaining teams hope for an interruption-free campaign.

Mackay knows there could be a massive prize of promotion to the Highland League via the play-offs at the end of the campaign.

They are the only NCL club eligible to go for that promotion, but Mackay is certain this season’s race for the flag will be much harder than before.

He said: “It’s fantastic that we can challenge for the play-off. It is a real incentive for us.

“We do know it is a long way away. Even just winning the league is going to be challenging.

“There are a number of teams that could mount a title charge.

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL PYRAMID UPDATE #NorthCaley #ScottishPyramid Please see below a joint statement from the Midlands Football League, the North Caledonian League and the North Region Juniors regarding the Scottish Football Pyramid system. Exciting times ahead ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ghhELDVAN0 — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) July 5, 2021

“There were strong teams in our league last season. Invergordon and Thurso kicked on at the end. Orkney are a strong team as well and clubs joining from last year will be tough.

“Loch Ness have had a good summer season (winning the Inverness Amateur Premier League) and Alness United won League Two by a fair distance.

“We know we are going to be the team to beat and we’ll have to raise our game even more than last season.

“I’ll make sure the guys know that it will be a lot harder.”

Champions eager to get started

Mackay admits the mood is high in Golspie after clinching the title as they prepare to face new teams this term.

He added: “There is a buzz about the place after last season. Everyone is just raring to get going again.

“It’s exciting that it’s back to one larger league again. It’s going to be much tougher.”

Mackay expects opening opponents Inverness Athletic to come at them all guns blazing, but added: “It’s important to try and get off to a winning start.

“We’ll need to try and get three points on the board early because it’ll be a tough league.

“We have Thurso and Invergordon to follow, so it’s a tough start, but we’ll see how we navigate through those games and see where we stand.”

Epic trek for Scottish Cup tie

Golspie, meanwhile, have been drawn away to Hawick Royal Albert in the preliminary round of the Scottish Cup.

That 530-miles round trip tie against the East of Scotland Conference B side will take place next Saturday (August 28).

Former Wick goal-grabber Sam Mackay was involved in many a long trek south in the Scottish Cup and that experience will be passed on to the squad.

He said: “It’s not the most ideal draw for us, but it’s certainly a winnable tie.

“I’ve had a look at their form and we’ll go down there with nothing to fear, that’s for sure.

“I have briefed the boys on the distance aspect of the tie and everyone seems keen to play it. We’ll be able to stay down on the Friday night, which is a real bonus.

“I have been in Scottish Cup ties in the Borders before and it certainly helps to get down the night before in terms of your preparation.”