Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes keep up the pace at the summit

Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes kept up the pressure at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague with excellent victories.

Goals from Craig McEwan and Liam Todd gave the Jags a 2-0 win over Colony Park in Inverurie while Connor McKenzie, Elliott Macdonald, Callum Youngson and Tom Reid were on target for Hermes at Lochside Park in a 4-0 victory against Nairn St Ninian.

A Sam Robertson brace, including one from the penalty spot, Ryan Wallace and Craig Mackie did the damage for Dyce at Ian Mair Park where East End were the visitors, the final score 4-1.

Teenager Caie McDonald hit a double and fellow 17-year-old Gary Coutts was also on the mark, along with Greg Hay (2) as Hall Russell United won 5-4 at Maud, after being 5-1 ahead at one stage while Andrew Close fired the game’s only goal as Banchory St Ternan took the points at the expense of Deveronside.

Covid caused the cancellation of the Links Park clash between Montrose Roselea and Ellon United along with the encounter in the Second Division between Newmachar United and Whitehills.

A 2-1 victory at home to Aberdeen University sees Stoneywood Parkvale remain top of the First Division while the game between Longside and Stonehaven ended 1-1.

Robbie Renwick gave Hive the lead with five minutes remaining only for Jake West to level at the death.

At Heathryfold, Sunnybank defeated Fraserburgh United by the odd goal in five while Dufftown won 4-1 at Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the Second Division, strikes from Matthew Fraser (2), Neil Moir (2), Matty Davidson, Brandon Hutchison and Sean McIntosh gave Forres Thistle a comfortable three points at Islavale who had Gary Morrison red carded.

A Jake Stewart double and a Keith Walker screamer saw Rothie Rovers win 3-0 at Cruden Bay while Burghead Thistle proved too strong for New Elgin, winning 2-0.

At Crombie Park, Culter ran out 9-1 winners against Glentanar in Section 6 of the League Cup.

Callum Dunbar (2), Elliot Duff (2), Andy Youngson, Lenny Johnson, Sean Carroll, Graeme Wilson and Max Berton were all on the scoresheet with Jamie Brown notching Glens consolation.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 1-0 Deveronside

Colony Park 0-2 Bridge of Don Thistle

Dyce 4-1 East End

Hermes 4-0 Nairn St. Ninian

Maud 4-5 Hall Russell United

Montrose Roselea P-P Ellon United

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts 1-4 Dufftown

Longside 1-1 Stonehaven

Stoneywood Parkvale 2-1 Aberdeen University

Sunnybank 3-2 Fraserburgh United

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle 2-0 New Elgin

Cruden Bay 0-3 Rothie Rovers

Islavale 0-7 Forres Thistle

Newmachar United P-P Whitehills

LEAGUE CUP – Section 6

Culter 9-1 Glentanar